9 Best New Movies Added to Netflix in March 2025

A new month is here and with it a whole bunch of new movies. As we’re already partway into the month, it’s a great time to look at the best new movies that have already arrived and what’s still to come in the remaining weeks. As always, we’ll split up our picks into the most anticipated upcoming Netflix Original movies that will be hitting the streamer globally and then tackle some of the licensed movies set to be heading to the service in the US.

For the full list of what’s new on Netflix throughout March 2025, keep checking back to our big guide on the new arrivals for the month, and don’t forget you can find all the upcoming Netflix Originals scheduled for the rest of 2025 in our comprehensive guide too.

Most Anticipated New Netflix Original Movies in March 2025

The Electric State (2025)

Added to Netflix: March 13th

It’s been a long time since we first learned that Netflix would be bringing Simon Stalenhag’s excellent graphic novel to the big screen, with the Russo Brothers attached to direct. This month, we finally get to see what over $200 million looks like, with the film serving as one of Netflix’s most expensive movies to date. Led by Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, the movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world after mankind went to war with machines. We follow a young girl traveling across the country to find her brother.

The Electric State has received pretty negative reviews thus far. Most criticize pretty much every aspect of the film, but despite all this, we think it’ll be the Spring blockbuster that Netflix has performed well with over the past few years.

We’ve got way more information on the upcoming Millie Bobby Brown movie in our full preview for The Electric State here.

The Life List (2025)

Added to Netflix: March 28th

Although Millie Bobby Brown is probably the Queen of Netflix, we think Sofia Carson, who is also vying for that title, deserves a special place, given her recent performance in the record-setting Carry-On movie and her starring role in one of Netflix’s most popular rom-coms of all time (Purple Hearts – which still hasn’t announced a sequel!).

In this new film, which will round out Netflix’s new movies for the month, she’ll play the role of Alex, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, working through a list of goals she wrote as a teenager at the request of her late mother. It’s adapting the novel by Lori Nelson Spielman and has an excellent cast with Carson joined by Kyle Allen, Connie Britton, José Zúñiga, and Jordi Mollà.

Revelations

Added to Netflix: March 21st

Netflix’s new K-dramas for March are undoubtedly this new crime mystery, which is headlined by Ryu Jun-yeol, best known for his role in 2017’s A Taxi Driver and more recently seen in Netflix’s The 8 Show. The official synopsis of the film reads, “A pastor and a detective, driven by their beliefs, pursue a missing person case, with the pastor seeking retribution after a divine revelation identifies the culprit who abducted his son.”

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix

Note: As stated above, these movies are specifically for Netflix US, but their availability in other regions will vary.

Everest (2015)

Added to Netflix: March 16th

If you’re looking for a movie that’ll have you biting your nails so much that you won’t have any left, Everest fits that bill. Based on the incredible true story, this big-budget movie tells the story of mountain guides Rob Hall and Scott Fischer, who bring their parties together to ascend the final part of the tallest mountain on Earth. What looked to be a smooth ascent turns into a disaster after a storm arrives with minimal warning.

It’s intense throughout and led by stunning performances by Jason Clarke and Thomas M. Wright, all helped by Baltasar Kormákur’s direction.

The Outrun (2024)

Added to Netflix: March 18th

As we first reported, Netflix will carry Saoirse Ronan’s BAFTA-nominated movie The Outrun in the UK (where it’s streaming as of February) and the US through its Sony Pictures deal beginning in March for 18 months. While it went overlooked throughout much of the awards season, that shouldn’t mean that you don’t give it a shot when it drops on Netflix.

Based on the Amy Lliptrot novel, the movie stars Ronan as Rona, a young adult who has lived in the bustling capital city of London for the past decade but decides to revisit her home (and her childhood trauma, which continues to have a profound impact on her life) on a remote island. It’s a quiet movie featuring a Hallmark performance you’d come to expect from the Oscar-nominated actress.

How to Have Sex (2023)

Added to Netflix: March 2nd

Someone will have to correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe this is the first time that Netflix has licensed a movie from the indie movie streaming service Mubi. Released on the platform a couple of years ago, it serves as the directorial debut of Molly Manning Walker and tells the story of three British teenagers traveling abroad for their first holiday and a bunch of other firsts, too.

The movie picked up a slew of great reviews upon its release a couple of years ago, with many going beyond the film itself to talk about the ideas presented. That holds true for the glowing review from Lindsey Bahr for the AP, who said, “For all the freedom and exhibitionism and sexual liberation that might be projected on social media, teens are still teens and people are still people and things still happen, casually and in quietly catastrophic grey areas. These are truths that are conveyed powerfully in “How to Have Sex,” a stylish, assured and moving debut from writer-director Molly Manning Walker.”

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025)

Coming to Netflix: March 20th

As we first reported, Netflix has bagged the streaming rights for Lionsgate’s latest Den of Thieves movie at a record pace. In fact, the movie launched into theaters just a month or two ago. Usually, when movies drop this quick onto a streamer like Netflix, it’s because they’re a giant flop, but that certainly doesn’t apply here, given the movie grossed more than its budget and received generally favorable reviews.

The Lionsgate sequel sees the return of Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. in their roles as Big Nick and Donnie, with the former hunting down the latter across Europe.

Talk to Me (2023)

Added to Netflix: March 28th

Joining Netflix’s small (yet impressive) collection of rotating A24 movies at the end of this month is the viral horror movie Talk to Me, which stars Sophie Wilde, who you may recognize from the short-lived Netflix series Everything Now. The supernatural horror follows a group of friends who begin experimenting with a new artifact that, when you chant a specific phrase, allows you to be possessed by a demon.

Given that horror seems to be the marmite of the film genre world, it was rare to see such an overwhelming outpouring of love for the movie when it was first released, and it continues to be a favorite of mine to this day.

Sicario (2016)

Added to Netflix: March 1st

Finally, we couldn’t end our movie list without giving another thumbs up (we highlighted it during the first of the month releases) to Sicario, the slickly made action movie that comes from the writer of Yellowstone and director of Dune – a killer combo if we’ve ever seen one. Beloved by critics and audiences alike, the film revolves around an FBI agent enlisted by a government task force to aid in the escalating war against drugs at the border area between the U.S. and Mexico.

We’ve got good news for Sicario fans, too, given that the sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, is currently scheduled to join the first movie on April 1st.

That’s our movie picks for March 2025 – let us know which ones you’ll be watching in the comments below.