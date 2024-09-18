Netflix Reveals ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Season 2 Titled The Americas With Special Guest Keanu Reeves

Earlier this year, we got word that Ancient Apocalypse would be returning for a second season at Netflix following the debut of season 1 in late 2022. Now, Netflix has pulled the curtain on those efforts, with season 2 being labeled The Americas and set to debut on Netflix globally on October 16th, 2024.

The second season comes nearly two years after the first, which topped Netflix’s charts and became one of the year’s most popular documentaries. According to FlixPatrol, the show featured in the top 10s in over 65 countries.

The British writer and host of the show, Graham Hancock, came under fire for the series with a petition to get Netflix to relabel the show as fiction, with many from the archeology profession disputing claims made on the show. Following that petition, Hancock published a full rebuttal on his website.

We were the first to announce that Ancient Apocalypse was filming a second season a little earlier this year, with work on the series starting as late as March 2023. The Guardian confirmed the existence of a second season in their own report just a few weeks later, on July 1st. They detailed some of the locations that they have and were planning to film, reporting that planned production at numerous US locations was ultimately abandoned.

A new trailer and release date were quietly dropped on Netflix’s social media accounts today, with season 2 filmed in New Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. Deadline reported on the release date first stating, “Each episode investigates new discoveries being made in the American hemisphere, which until recently has been largely under-explored by archaeologists interested in humanity’s origins.”

“For those who don’t know, I’m Graham Hancock. I’ve been exploring the possibility of a lost civilization in pre-history for more than 30 years,” the trailer begins with, “Archeology claims that if there were such a thing as a lost civilization, they would have found it already. I profoundly disagree with that.”

Hancock then sets up the premise for season 2, exploring ancient monuments across the American continent. The trailer also features a surprise cameo with Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves (The Matrix, John Wick), who is talking to Hancock, saying that when he was a kid, the timeline of civilization didn’t make sense.

Here are a couple more first-look shots at the upcoming season produced by ITN Productions.

Are you looking forward to Ancient Apocalypse returning for season 2? Let us know in the comments.