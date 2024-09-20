Netflix Sets Argentinian Sci-fi Series ‘The Eternaut’ for 2025

During its annual Geeked Week event, Netflix unleashed new assets for its brand new Spanish-language sci-fi series called The Eternaut (also called El Eternauta) which hails from Argentina. The new series is coming to Netflix in 2025 and here’s everything we know so far.

Netflix’s The Eternaut was helmed by Argentinian director Bruno Stagnaro and written by Stagnaro along with Ariel Staltari. Netflix first unveiled the title back in May 2023, when production had just begun describing it as an audiovisual adaptation of the “iconic graphic novel.” K&S Films are producing.

“For me, El Eternauta represents my father bringing me the comics every week,” the director of the series said back in mid-2023, adding, “I believe it was one of the first things I read in its entirety in my life, at the age of 10, and it had a profound impact on my way of understanding fiction made in my country.”

The series, which will consist of six episodes, stars Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bel, Orianna Cárdenas and Mora Fisz.

Here’s a brand first teaser for the new series that comes courtesy of Geeked Week 2024:

What is The Eternaut about?

The Eternaut is an adaptation of the iconic Argentinian graphic novel by Héctor Germán Oesterheld, illustrated by Francisco Solano López. Here’s the official logline for the movie provided by Netflix:

“After a deadly snowstorm that kills millions, Juan Salvo along with a group of survivors fight against an alien threat, controlled by an invisible force.”

Here’s a slightly more detailed description of the actual novel:

“In The Eternaut 1969, the great world powers have forsaken South America to alien invaders, and POV character Juan Salvo, along with his friend Professor Favalli, metalworker Franco, and neighbor Susanna, join the resistance in Buenos Aires with the knowledge that the outside world will not come to their aid. Through the lenses of these timeless characters, the politically prescient creators ask readers to consider the implications of global domination by the “great powers” before it’s too late.”

Are you excited for The Eternaut coming to Netflix in 2025? Let us know in the comments below!