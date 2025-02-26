Netflix Unveils ‘Con Mum,’ British Documentary on Chef Duped by Fake Mother

Netflix has a number of new British documentaries lined up for release throughout 2025, and they’ve just partially lifted the lid on one of them, Con Mum. The new feature film is set to land on our screens on March 25th, 2025.

The new documentary’s logline is: “A chef’s life is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his mother.”

BAFTA-nominated director Nick Green is behind the project, having previously worked with Netflix on one of the episodes for 2016’s docu-series Captive, which explored hostage situations and negotiations around the globe in addition to one of the. Other notable credits include Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse, Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight, A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad, and Putin: A Russian Spy Story.

The documentary, which runs 1 hour and 28 minutes, will be released alongside a slew of other global docs slated for March 2025. Other notable titles include the Brazillian doc Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta, a new definitive take on Charles Manson titled Chaos: The Manson Murders, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, Twister: Caught in the Storm, and Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure.

Elsewhere from Netflix’s UK division on the documentary front, 2025 will see the release of Greenfall, covering the tower fire tragedy in 2017, Critical, a new series following first responders in a busy London hospital; and The Diamond Heist, a new docu-series produced by Guy Ritchie that follows the attempt to steal the £100 million Millennium Star Diamond from the Millennium Dome in the year 2000

There’s no trailer for Con Mum yet, and we do not have information on the production company behind the new doc. We’ll update you once we have more.

Will you be checking out Con Mum when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.