First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2025

It’s time for an early look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix in March 2025. This list will cover all the new licensed movies and series coming up and all the new Netflix Original titles, including games! Keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll constantly update it throughout March.

While this list is tracking all the new arrivals, you may want to familiarize yourself with all the departures, too, with some big movies and series set to leave the streamer in the US throughout March.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Coming to Netflix in March 2025 TBD

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 7) Netflix Original – Ahead of the 2025 F1 season, the sports docu-series recapping all of last year’s drama will drop on Netflix.

– Ahead of the 2025 F1 season, the sports docu-series recapping all of last year’s drama will drop on Netflix. Inside (Season 2) Netflix Original – The YouTube reality competition series hosted by The Sidemen makes the jump over to Netflix in March.

– The YouTube reality competition series hosted by The Sidemen makes the jump over to Netflix in March. Losmen Bu Broto: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indonesian family drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

Annie (2014) – Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx may have teamed up with Netflix recently with Back in Action but they previously teamed in this comedy family drama back in 2014.

– Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx may have teamed up with Netflix recently with Back in Action but they previously teamed in this comedy family drama back in 2014. Cells at Work! Code Black (2021) – Following both seasons of the anime series Cells at Work! added to Netflix, the stand-alone movie will also join the Netflix library.

– Following both seasons of the anime series Cells at Work! added to Netflix, the stand-alone movie will also join the Netflix library. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Season 1) – Beloved and critically acclaimed anime series also known as Sôsô no Furîren from creators Tsukasa Abe and Kanehito Yamada.

– Beloved and critically acclaimed anime series also known as Sôsô no Furîren from creators Tsukasa Abe and Kanehito Yamada. Runaway Jury (2003) – Gene Hackman is among the case for this crime thriller about a juror that’s been compromised during an important trial involving a gun manufacturer.

Sicario (2016) – An all-star cast is assembled for this action crime drama from director Denis Villeneuve.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 3) Netflix Original – New episodes of the animated kids series based on the toy franchise by Mattel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

With Love, Meghan (Season 1) Netflix Original – Delayed from its original release in January, this new lifestyle series is hosted by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 5th

Just One Look (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Joining Netflix as the third Harlan Coben adaptation from Poland is Just One Look. “When an ominous photo mysteriously surfaces, Greta must confront buried truths — and her hazy memory — to save her husband from his dark secrets.”

The Leopard (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Period drama series from Italy based on the beloved novel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 6th

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe for Friendship (2025) – New 60-minute animated special set in the world of Mattel’s Barbie.

– New 60-minute animated special set in the world of Mattel’s Barbie. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second half of season 1 of the hit drama series that follows two women living incredibly different lives.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 7th

Chaos: The Manson Murders (2025) Netflix Original – Errol Morris is behind this new feature film documentary that serves as the definitive retelling of Charlie Manson.

– Errol Morris is behind this new feature film documentary that serves as the definitive retelling of Charlie Manson. Delicious (2025) Netflix Original – Following its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, this German thriller from Nele Mueller-Stöfen arrives on Netflix globally.

– Following its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, this German thriller from Nele Mueller-Stöfen arrives on Netflix globally. Plankton The Movie (2025) Netflix Original – The second stand-alone SpongeBob movie arrives exclusively on Netflix, with this one focusing on Plankton and his computer wife, who are determined to destroy the world although one is far more determined than the other this time around…

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama romance series starring IU and Park Bo Gum.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 10th

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Historical documentary series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 12th

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (LIVE) Netflix Original – For 12 weeks beginning on March 12th, comedian John Mulaney will be interviewing and performing live for your enjoyment.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 13th

Adolescence (Limited Series) Netflix Original – An intense new British mini-series about a young boy accused of murdering a classmate.

– An intense new British mini-series about a young boy accused of murdering a classmate. Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 2) Netflix Original – The second outing for this international spin-off to the dating reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 14th

The Electric State (2025) Netflix Original – Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt stars in what may be Netflix’s biggest budget movie in its history. Based on the beloved graphic novel, this tells the story of a young girl traveling across a ravaged United States in search of her brother.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 19th

Woman of the Dead (Season 2) Netflix Original – Austrian thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 20th

The Residence (Season 1) Netflix Original – From Shonda Rhimes’ output deal, this new detective drama features some big names. It follows an eccentric detective ruling out 157 suspects in a murder case at the State Dinner in the White House.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 21st

Go! (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thriller series from South Africa.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 25th

Steel Paws (iOS and Android) Netflix Games – Action brawler game from Japan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 26th

Caught (Limited Series) Netflix Original – The second Harlan Coben series in March, with Argentina bringing this book alive.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 27th

Survival of the Thickest (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont in this A24-produced comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 28th

The Life List (2025) Netflix Original – Sofia Carson and Kyle Allen feature in this new romance drama based on the book. “When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.”

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 31st

Rhythm + Flow: Italy (Season 1) Netflix Original – New international spin-off for the rap battle competition reality show.

