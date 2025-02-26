Netflix Sets ‘Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure’ Docuseries for March 2025 Release

Netflix has a new documentary that should and will be on the radars of treasure hunters the world over seeking to retell the incredible story of an eccentric man called Forrest Fenn, who triggered a real-life treasure hunt when he hid a chest of gold in the Rockies — and hides clues in a cryptic poem.

The story begins when Forrest Fenn published a memoir, The Thrill of the Chase, which contained a cryptic poem that he claimed led to a hidden treasure chest worth millions. Fenn later said the goal was to get people out into the wilderness. This sparked a decade-long obsession, with thousands of treasure hunters trying to decipher the clues and find the gold. The treasure hunt wasn’t without controversy, though, as we suspect the new documentary will cover the numerous lawsuits that were lodged against Mr. Fenn.

Jared McGilliard is the director of the multi-part documentary series. Prior credits include Inside Combat Rescue and The Swim.

Some of the confirmed people to be featured in the doc from the released pictures thus far include Chris Hurst & family, notable searchers who were skeptical about the official ending to the treasure hunt. Justin Posey, someone tied Jack Stuef, who claimed to find the treasure.

Vox Media Studios, Nomadica Films, and Gum Street Productions are behind the new doc. The former worked on Netflix titles like Full Swing, Explained, and Headspace, while Nomadica Films was behind Izzy’s Koala World for the streamer.

The documentary has been in the works for a long time, with Variety first reporting on it in October 2021. It’s based on an article by Benjamin Wallace, written in November 2020 for New York Magazine. At that time, Theo Love was attached to direct.

The new docu-series is expected to be three episodes long, although we’ll update you once we hear more. Similarly, a trailer for the new documentary is expected soon, and we’ll update this article once it is released.

Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Jared McGilliard, David Clawson, John Collin Jr., Kurt Tondorf, James Campbell, Dean King, and James Haygood serve as executive producers. Katherine LeBlond serves as producer and Marina Stadler and Michal Pietrzyk as co-executive producers.

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure arrives on Netflix globally on March 27th, 2025.