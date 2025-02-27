Netflix Sets Sea Monster Series From ‘The Umbrella Academey’ Co-Showrunner

Netflix has ordered a new six-part supernatural drama limited series set to be filmed in Newfoundland in Canada.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the new limited series today with a quote from Netflix Canada’s content directors, Danielle Woodrow and Tara Woodbury. They said, “Jesse’s bold, ambitious vision offers thrills galore, with the heart of a family drama. We can’t wait to transport our members to coastal Newfoundland with this timely story about community, resilience, and adaptability.”

Plot details are scarce, but the trades state that the series will be set in a remote town in Newfoundland, Canada’s easternmost province. That town is “terrorized by a mysterious sea creature, and a hard-bitten fisherman must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life.”

The series has yet to be titled but is being helmed by Jesse McKeown. McKeown worked on Netflix’s Primetime Emmy-nominated series The Umbrella Academy, producing all episodes and writing on seasons 2, 3, and 4. Other credits include The Sinner, Letterkenny, The Romeo Section, 19-2, Rogue, and Republic of Doyle. He’s writing the project and serving as executive producer alongside Chris Hatcher and Sharon Hall. Additional writers on the series include Karen Walton (Orphan Black), Perry Chafe (St. Pierre), and Natty Zavitz (Edging).

The news comes a few weeks after Netflix Canada unveiled their 2025 slate of titles, which includes the co-distribution of North of North heading to Netflix globally this Spring and Wayward from Mae Martin in addition to a new documentary on the departure of the Expos baseball team from Montreal. Of course, Canada also serves as the filming home to many of Netflix’s US productions like Virgin River and Avatar: The Last Airbender, both of which are filming new seasons in 2025.

We’ll update this preview with the latest information as soon as we get it.