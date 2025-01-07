Comedy Series ‘North of North’ To Premiere on Netflix in Spring 2025

North of North, a new Netflix comedy from The Grizzlies producers Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, has started releasing in Canada ahead of its global release on Netflix this Spring. Here’s everything we know so far about North of North coming soon to Netflix.

North of North is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy series created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald (The Grizzlies), Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (Angry Inuk), and also the executive producers. The series has a large number of directors with Anya Adams, Danis Goulet (Night Raiders), Zoe Leigh Hopkins (Little Bird), Lisa Jackson (Savage), Renuka Jeyapalan (Kim’s Convenience), Aleysa Young (Baroness Von Sketch Show) all credited.

Miranda de Pencier (Anne with an E), Anya Adams (Ginny & Georgia), Susan Coyne (Mozart in the Jungle), and Garry Campbell (The Kids in the Hall) are the remaining executive producers. Red Marrow Media and Northwood Entertainment are the production companies behind North of North.

Netflix is working on the project alongside Canadian broadcaster CBC and APTN, the former of whom will release the first two episodes on January 7th, with new episodes weekly from that point. Netflix is scheduled to see the entire series consisting of 8 episodes drop sometime in Spring 2025.

What is the plot of North of North?

Netflix has provided a logline for North of North:

“A young Inuk mother wants to build a new future for herself, but it won’t be easy in her small Arctic town where everyone knows your business.”

Who are the cast members of North of North?

Anna Lambe is the lead actress in the series playing the role of Siaja. The actress was recently seen in True Detective as Kayla Prior. She also starred in television shows like Three Pines, Alaska Daily, and Trickster.

The show’s initial announcement announced that Keira Cooper would also be one of the prominent cast members playing the role of Bun. The actress has held a number of smaller of roles, the most notable of which was as Reverend Wyatt’s Daughter in Quintessential: The Movie.

Also in the cast of North of North are:

Mary Lynn Rajskub (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Maika Harper (Law and Order: Toronto)

Braeden Clarke (Little Bird)

Jay Ryan (It: Chapter Two)

Kelly William (Portraits from a Fire)

Doreen Simmonds (True Detective: Night Country)

Tanya Tagaq (Bootlegger)

Zorga Qaunaq

What is the production status of North of North?

Official Production Status: In Production(Last Updated: 14/03/2024)

Production on North of North has started in Nunavut, Canada. The exact filming dates haven’t been revealed.

Executive producers Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril had the following to say about the run-up to filming;

“We’ve already survived a blizzard during prep, so there’s no doubt our amazing cast and crew is ready to shoot a show in the Arctic. Also, a huge nakurmiik to our community of Iqaluit for being so welcoming – we couldn’t do this show without your support!”

Are you looking forward to watching North of North on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!