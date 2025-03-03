Netflix Sets ‘The Electric State: Kid Cosmo’ Game Tie-In Releasing Alongside The Movie

Netflix is launching a new tie-in game for its new big-budget movie, The Electric State. Three days after the movie, the game will be available on Android and iOS for those with an active Netflix subscription.

Netflix will launch this new arcade game on March 14th as a prequel to the movie. It will feature multiple bite-size puzzles and adventures featuring two of the main characters from the movie: Chris and his big sister, Michelle. Think of it as a bit like the Wario games.

The official description reads:

“Wichita, Kansas — 1985: Go on a journey through the eyes of Chris and Michelle as they navigate coming of age in the retro-futuristic world of The Electric State. This narrative-driven game takes place before the events of the movie and spans five years, blending gameplay with emotional storytelling to create an immersive experience.”

BUCK Games (also known as BUCK) is behind the game, working with AGBO on the new project. Their best-known title so far in their roster is Let’s! Revolution! is a roguelite puzzle game with “Very positive” reviews on Steam that was compared to a “fantastical take on Minesweeper.”

The tie-in is part of a continued expansion in creating companion games for Netflix’s roster of movies and series. Their biggest example so far has been Squid Game: Unleashed, with a Wednesday adaptation also in the works, presumably for release alongside season 2 in Q3 2025.

Here are more first looks at the upcoming game tie-in, including the official game trailer:

The news comes alongside the final trailer for the movie ahead of its global release on March 13th. Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt have been currently heading around the world for the movie premiere, with the film having already debuted in Los Angeles and Madrid. Screeners have been sent to various critics and journalists, and from what we’re hearing, this movie may certainly get high viewership, although many we’ve spoken to have criticized the movie’s disappointing script and lackluster action sequences.

For full disclosure, we’ve been aware of this game adaptation coming up for several months now. We first requested comment on November 12th, 2024. At Netflix’s request, we held off on reporting, understanding that we would be included in the game announcement when it was ready. That did not happen. Variety first reported the news as an exclusive instead.

For more games coming up on Netflix, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. March will also see the release of Steel Paws and Love is Blind: NYC on Netflix Stories in addition to Street Figher IV: CE currently having soft launched in select countries.