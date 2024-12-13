New Netflix Games Coming in 2025 and Beyond

2024 is coming to a close, so it’s time to see what’s next for Netflix Games. Here’s an early look at all the confirmed games coming in 2025 and beyond. This preview will be updated as more announcements for Netflix’s upcoming slate of titles are made.

2024 was a busy year for Netflix Games, with over 40 new arrivals in total, although we have begun to see the first set of Netflix Games leave the service, headlined by Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City. That brings Netflix’s library of titles to well over 100 games on mobile, with a further dozen available only on its Cloud Beta service. That list is set to continue growing throughout 2024 and the years to come. Per Netflix, as of February 2024, they have over 90 games in development at their studios and externally.

Before we dive in, we should note that three games previously on this list have been canceled: La Casa De Papel: The Game by the studio Killasoft, Minion Masters, which was once due out in early 2024, and Placid Plastic Duck Simulator, which entered testing for Netflix. Still, we’ve confirmed none of these are scheduled to be released anymore.

Now, let’s review all the games we know about that are coming to Netflix, noting that all titles and release dates (including broad windows) are subject to change.

Netflix Games Coming in 2025 & Beyond

Note: Games are listed in alphabetical order.

Assassin’s Creed Mobile Game

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

Alongside the news that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on Assassin’s Creed property, Ubisoft announced at Forward in 2023 that they’re also working on a new mobile experience. According to their initial press release, “For players on the go, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be an AAA RPG action-adventure mobile game set in ancient China.”

BATTLE VISION NETWORK

Confirmed for a release on both Steam and Netflix Games in 2025 is BATTLE VISION NETWORK, an online PvP Puzzle-Battler that, at its core, is a color-matching puzzle game with turn-based mechanics. It was confirmed to be a Netflix release in mid-2024, with TouchArcade doing a fantastic interview with the developers diving into what you can expect.

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game

Coming to Netflix Games: 2025 TBD – Currently in Beta Testing

Super Evil Megacorp, the studio behind Catalyst Black and Vainglory, was initially announced to be working with Netflix to develop a new IP pitched as a ‘transmedia’ franchise to see an exclusive game released based on an upcoming Netflix release. It’ll be a four-player co-op action game. We’ve got more on the Rebel Moon game here.

Candy Land: Merge

Currently in Beta Testing in Select Regions

Created by Neskin Stars, this puzzle game should be familiar to any Candy Crush players as you’re tasked with collecting, combining, and serving up tasting treats to progress along the Rainbow Path. The game is already being tested in select regions, and a broad release date is imminent.

Carmen Sandiego

Expected to Release on Netflix Games: Q1 2025

As exclusively revealed by IGN in September 2024, this new game based on the classic character recently translated to screen by a Netflix series will be a “puzzle adventure game where players take the famous globe-trotting investigator to iconic cities and landmarks as they attempt to unravel elaborate capers and bring VILE’s most elusive criminals to justice.” Gameloft and HarperCollins Productions are behind the new title.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Currently in Beta Testing

Following the release of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget in December 2023, Aardman Animations announced that it would collaborate with Netflix on a new top-down heist game “that combines squad-based infiltration with high-octane, chaotic escapes.” The game was initially expected to launch in 2024 and was on the for beta testers in mid-2024, but its status is currently unknown.

Compass Point West

First released on app stores in 2015, Netflix at Tudum 2022 announced that it’ll be refreshed and headed to Netflix Games shortly. It was expected to come to Netflix via their acquisition of NextGames. Now over two years later, it’s unclear whether this game will be making the jump to Netflix after all.

Here’s the official description of the game:

“Claim territory in the Wild West and defeat the evil domination plans of Orville Driller and his henchmen. Compass Point: West is a smokin’ hot and totally FREE new strategy action game! Build and run your own Wild West town and use your tough town Sheriff and his trusty sidekicks to protect it – don’t let Driller and his henchmen get their filthy hands on the black gold beneath your land! Explore the open frontier as you free other towns from the corrupt outlaws of Mr. O. Driller’s evil oil conglomerate!”

Crashlands 2

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

Crashlands 2 is a sequel to the 2016 critically acclaimed action-adventure role-playing game developed by Butterscotch Shenanigans. It will be released on several platforms, including Netflix Games on iOS and Android.

Per the developer, here’s what you can expect from the follow-up:

“Slap your way across a vibrant world where interstellar friendships are the key to your survival. Befriend eccentric aliens, craft bizarre weaponry, and stick it to the man in this sequel to the award-winning open world crafting RPG Crashlands.”

Don’t Starve Together

The co-op survival game Don’t Starve Together has been in the wild since 2016 and will soon make its mobile debut via Netflix Games. It’ll join prior mobile entries Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition and Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: Pocket Edition as paid downloads outside of Netflix.

“Enter a strange and unexplored world full of odd creatures, hidden dangers, and ancient secrets. Gather resources to craft items and build structures that match your survival style. Play your way as you unravel the mysteries of “The Constant”. Cooperate with your friends in a private game, or find new friends online. Work with other players to survive the harsh environment, or strike out on your own. Do whatever it takes, but most importantly, Don’t Starve.”

Football Manager 2025

Coming to Netflix Games: March 2025

Set to be an upgrade for all Netflix subscribers on Football Manager 2024, multiple delays have impacted the sports simulator with the game now planned for release in March 2025.

Harmonium: The Musical

Coming to Netflix Games: Early 2025

Announced at The Game Awards for multiple platforms, including via Netflix Games on iOS and Android, Harmonium: The Musical is a sign-language musical adventure game that comes from developer The Odd Gentlemen, who are behind The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom and The King’s Quest.

The game has you playing Melody Macato, a deaf Filipino-American who can create a new type of music that can be felt, seen, and accessible to her friends.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Rumored for a Netflix Games release is a Metaphor: ReFantazio spinoff, which comes from the minds behind the Persona franchise and SEGA. The main flagship JRPG is set to release on game consoles and PCs in 2024, and rumor has it that Netflix is getting in on the action.

Lab Rat

Developed by Chump Squad and published by Klei Publishing, Lab Rat is an upcoming puzzle game that has you playing someone being guided by an AI who is monitoring and entertaining you while navigating over 100 unique areas.

Pillow Champ

Frosty Pop was one of the first-ever developers to release their games to Netflix and will return with a unique and ambitious new 2.5D fighting game. Akin to Street Fighter, the game has you battling for peace with the use of pillows.

The game will also be released on other platforms, including Steam. Initially set to be released in Spring 2024, it is no longer the case, and a release date has yet to be determined.

Rotwood

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

In early access on Steam as of April 2024, this new co-op dungeon crawler has you and your friends going up to battle against corrupted beasts, all while upgrading your gear and honing various skills and weapons. It’s got mostly positive reviews and has been regularly updated. It’s expected to arrive on Netflix when it fully releases.

Secrets by Episode

Some of Netflix’s dating sims have been some of the most downloaded titles, and aiming a little older (17 and up) is Secrets by Episode, which has now entered testing in select countries. Episode Interactive is the studio behind this particular title. The official description reads, “Dive into a curated, ad-free collection of swoon-worthy romantic stories — tailored to mature audiences — from the creators of “Episode,” a choice-driven storytelling game and platform with millions of players around the world. Netflix members can enjoy brand-new exclusive stories alongside extra-steamy retellings of “Episode” favorites.”

Steel Paws

Announced at the 2024 Game Awards, this new game is being developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment with renowned developer Yū Suzuki, best known for the Shenmue game series plus Virtua Fighter and Out Run, working on it. The official description reads, “In Steel Paws, embark on an adventure alongside Buddy Robots to conquer a mysterious tower that reappears every century. Master your abilities and upgrade your buddies to uncover new enemies, rewards, and endless ways to play. Steel Paws comes exclusively to Netflix in 2025.”

Street Fighter IV CE

Already available on the app stores (albeit with upcharges), this is the mobile port of Street Fighter, complete with controller support and a slew of the franchise’s most iconic characters.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings™ Game

Coming to Netflix Games: March 25th, 2025

Set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved universe, you’ll play a Hobbit in the shire, discovering, decorating, and building in the picturesque and serene setting in this peaceful, cozy game. The game was initially due out in late 2024 but was eventually delayed to early 2025. It’ll be released on Netflix Games alongside multiple other platforms.

Thirsty Suitors

Netflix revealed this new nation game in June 2024. In this cheeky role-playing game about finding yourself, you battle exes, face your family, and skateboard through the hometown you tried to leave behind.

Untitled Wednesday Mobile Game

Announced in October 2023 by the Wall Street Journal, they said a mobile game is being developed based on their most-watched English-language TV series of all time. The game is expected to land in the “next several months.”

What games are you most looking forward to playing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.