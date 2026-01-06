Netflix Talent Show ‘Star Search’ Adds Jelly Roll, Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Judges

The remake of America’s once beloved talent show, Star Search, is coming to Netflix live on January 20, 2026. Over the next several weeks, judging the acts will be Grammy Award-nominated artist Jelly Roll, Emmy-winning actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, and New York Times Best-Selling cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

Star Search was once one of America’s best talent shows and a household name in the 90s. The show featured the talents of some incredible unknown artists at the time, who would go on to become major stars in their respective industries, including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Usher, Aaliyah, Norm MacDonald, and more.

The revamp of Star Search is led by showrunners Jason Raff of America’s Got Talent and David Friedman of Bring the Funny. Producing the series is Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Taraji P. Henson, and Steve Mosko as executive producers.

Netflix has provided a logline for Star Search:

“Star Search is back! The talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever. Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom. With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event.”

Who are the judges?

The three judges of the series will be Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen.

Jelly Roll is a seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who topped the Billboard 200 all-genre chart with his 2024 album Beautifully Broken. He is one of the most successful current country artists and has had eight consecutive chart-topping songs on Country radio. The Nashville native has a fanbase of millions worldwide.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is most loved for her roles as Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and as Daphne Blake in the live-action 2002 Scooby-Doo film and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Chrissy Teigen is a New York Times best-selling author, thanks to the release of her cookbook Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat in 2016. She released two subsequent cookbooks: Cravings: Hungry for More in 2018 and Cravings: All Together in 2021. Teigen is also the founder of the film and television company Huntley Productions, which produced shows including Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, HBO Max’s The Way Down, and NBC’s Bring the Funny.

When is Star Search coming to Netflix?

The very first episode of Star Search will be released on Netflix on January 20, 2026!

The series will have a total of ten episodes, with brand new episodes going live on Netflix every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 PM Eastern Time / 6 PM Pacific Time. The season finale will air on February 18, 2026.

