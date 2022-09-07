Netflix to Produce a Korean Live-Action Adaptation of ‘Parasyte’

A live-action series adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s horror manga Parasyte is being produced by Netflix. The highly exciting adaptation will be directed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho, and has already cast a talented trio of actors. Production is expected to begin soon, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix.

Parasyte: The Grey is an upcoming South Korean horror series and the live-action adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s Japanese manga Parasyte. What makes the upcoming adaptation of Parasyte even more exciting is Train to Busan director, and Hellbound creator Yeon Sang Ho will direct the series.

The manga series first began its publication in 1988, and run until 1995 in Kodansha’s Morning Open Zōkan and Monthly Afternoon magazine. In total, over 25 million copies of the manga have been sold worldwide, received a popular anime adaptation, and two live-action film adaptations. The Korean adaptation is the first outside of Japan, and the first live-action adaptation to be made into a television series.

What is the plot of Parasyte: The Grey?

The synopsis for Parasyte: The Grey has been sourced from Netflix:

The story is about unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts and strive to grow their power. As they start to disrupt society, a group of humans wage war against the rising evil.

There is also a further synopsis featuring character descriptions sourced from the Korean news source Newsen Media:

The story revolves around Jung Soo In, who is infected with a parasite on her hand and start a strange cohabitation as it failed to steal her brain. Seol Kang Woo chases a parasitic water to find his missing sister, and Choi Jun Kyung is the team leader of the parasitic life team ‘The Grey’, and lives only to exterminate the parasitic water after losing her husband to the parasitic water.

Who are the cast members of Parasyte: The Grey?

So far, only the three main leads have been confirmed for Parasyte: The Grey.

Jeon So Nee has been cast as Jung Soo In, the Korean variation of the Japanese character Shinichi Izumi. The actress will be making her Netflix Original debut in Parasyte: The Grey. Previously, Jeon So Nee starred in the Korean dramas Scripting Your Destiny, When My Love Blooms, and in movies such as Ghost Walk, An Algorithm, and Jo Pil Ho: The Dawning Rage.

Koo Kyo Hwan will take on the role of Seol Kang Woo. Fans of the Netflix Original series D.P. will instantly recognize Koo Kyo Hwan as Han Ho Yul. Despite only having a guest appearance, the actor was also seen in an episode of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

“The Techo Queen” Lee Jung Hyun has been cast as Choi Joon Kyung. It will be a Netflix debut for the Korean pop singer and actress, however, it will be the second project she has acted alongside Koo Kyoo Hwan, as both had supporting roles in Yeon Sang Ho’s Peninsula.

What is the production status of Parasyte: The Grey?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 07/09/2022)

The series has already been listed for pre-production, however, there are currently no announced filming dates for the k-drama.

We expect to learn more about the production of Parasyte: The Grey soon.

When is the Parasyte: The Grey Netflix release date?

There is no official Netflix release date for Parasyte: The Grey, and there won’t be for a long time.

Given that filming is likely to begin sometime within the next few months, production is likely to last several, which means filming may not end until the Summer or Fall of 2023. Paired with lengthy post-production, we aren’t expecting to see Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix until 2024.

Are you looking forward to the release of Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!