Netflix Western Original ‘Concrete Cowboy’: Everything We Know So Far

Idris Elba is taking his horse to Netflix in the new upcoming Western drama, Concrete Cowboy. Set to arrive on Netflix in 2021, the western has an exciting cast of actors that many subscribers will recognize from other popular Originals. We’re keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about Concrete Cowboy including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Concrete Cowboy is an upcoming Netflix Original western-drama directed by Ricky Staub and based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri. Alongside Dan Walser, Staub wrote the screenplay for the feature and was inspired to write the movie after witnessing real-life urban cowboys in Philadelphia. While doing research on the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, it ultimately lead Staub to discover Greg Neri’s book on which the film is based on.

When is the Concrete Cowboy Netflix release date?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed its release date for Concrete Cowboy, but we do know the Original will be arriving sometime in 2021. It’s likely we’ll see Concrete Cowboy will arrive within the first few months of 2021.

The feature has already made its theatrical debut when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13th, 2020. In the following month, Netflix acquired the distribution rights to the film.

What is the plot of Concrete Cowboy?

Fifteen-year-old Cole moves from Detroit to North Philidelphia to live with his estranged father. Upon arriving Cole discovers the world of urban horseback riding.

Who are the cast members of Concrete Cowboy?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Concrete Cowboy:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Harp Idris Elba Beasts of No Nation | Thor: Ragnarok | The Losers Leroy Method Man How High | Garden State | Method & Red Nessie Lorraine Toussaint Hudson Hawk | Selma | Orange Is the New Black Cole Caleb McLaughlin Stranger Things | The New Edition Story | High Flying Bird Smush Jharrel Jerome Moonlight | When They See Us | Mr. Mercedes Rome Byron Bowers Honey Boy | Loiter Squad | Ridiculousness Amahle Amahle Faithful Esha Ivannah-Mercedes *Debuted in Concrete Cowboy*

At least five of the cast of Concrete Cowboy have starred in one, or multiple Netflix Originals. For Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, Concrete Cowboy is his second feature film to date.

When and where was Concrete Cowboy filmed?

Principal photography for the film began in August 2019 and took place in North Philadelphia.

Will Concrete Cowboy be available to stream in 4K?

By now many subscribers will have learned that the majority of the latest Netflix Originals are available to stream in 4K. It can be assumed that Concrete Cowboy will be available to stream in 4k, but to do so you will need a 4k device, a premium Netflix subscription, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

