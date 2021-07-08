Netflix Anime ‘Baki Hanma’ is Coming to Netflix in Fall 2021

Part four of Baki isn’t happening… but technically is. By that we mean the final arc of the Baki story will conclude with a new Original anime series titled Baki: Hanma. The epic end to the martial arts anime is expected to look bigger and better than ever for its climactic showdown that will arrive in Fall 2021.

Baki Hanma is an upcoming Netflix Original martial-arts anime series and is the sequel to the anime Baki. The anime is based on the manga of the same name by author Keisuke Itagaki. TMS Entertainment will remain as the production company behind the anime series.

What is Baki Hanma?

In a confusing state of affairs, it has been revealed that the story of Baki will conclude with a new anime series, Baki Hanma.

Judging by the press release and the footage shown of the upcoming Original, TMS Entertainment intends to make Baki Hanma the greatest designed anime of the entire franchise.

The fact that TMS Entertainment has decided to create an entirely new anime must mean we’re in for something special.

What is the story of Baki Hanma?

Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre picks up where Baki left off, with Baki laying down his challenge to his father Yujiro.

The final season of the franchise will see some of the most epic moments from the manga finally come to life. In particular, Baki’s climactic showdown with Yujiro.

When is Baki Hanma available to stream on Netflix?

An exact release date hasn’t been revealed by Netflix, but we finally have confirmation that Baki Hanma will arrive in Fall 2021.

Are you excited for the release of Baki Hanma on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!