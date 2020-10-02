Netflix’s ‘Norsemen’ Season 4 Canceled: Ends After 3 Seasons

The comedy series Norsemen will not be returning for a fourth season at Netflix as it’s been canceled after three seasons by NRK1 and by extension, Netflix has decided not to pick up the fourth season by itself.

The series hailed from Norway and is the third project Netflix and NRK have worked on. Lilyhammer was the first (which still holds the accolade of being the first Netflix Original) back in 2013 with Nobel coming in 2016 and Norsemen also starting in 2016.

Norsemen (known as Vikingane in Norway) was created by Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen and followed a band of vikings living in the 8th century. Fans of Lilyhammer will recognise many of the faces featured throughout the series.

Season 3 of the series released onto Netflix without much fanfare in July 2020. The series did enter the top 10 in the UK for three days but failed to reach the top 10 in the United States.

In a statement on the show’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts they announced the news that they would not be returning for season 4 in late September 2020 saying:

“That’s how sad you get when you learn that there will not be a season 4 on Netflix. We hope to find other ways to bring you more Norsemen in the future, but for now enjoy the first three seasons. It has been a blast for all of us, thanks for watching”

That's how sad you get when you learn that there will not be a season 4 on Netflix. We hope to find other ways to bring you more Norsemen in the future, but for now enjoy the first three seasons. It has been a blast for all of us, thanks for watching ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIwZOsB5pK — NorsemenOfficial (@NorsemenO) September 30, 2020

The announcements evoked strong reactions of sadness from various fans with one reading: “Norsemen has rightfully become one of the best comedies to have come out in the last 20 years (or honestly well, since Monty Python). Thank you for everything, and I wish everyone all the best moving forward.”

Despite the bad news here. Other current Netflix Originals from Norway seem to be doing well on Netflix. We’re of course getting another season of Ragnarok plus we’re getting a new season of the Norweigen Christmas comedy-drama Home for Christmas. We’re still waiting, however, to learn if the horror anthology series Bloodride will be returning.

Will you miss Norsemen and wish Netflix picked it up? Let us know in the comments.