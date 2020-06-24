‘Norsemen’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Norsemen, the incredibly funny and underrated Norweigen comedy series will be returning to Netflix for season 3 in July 2020. New episodes will be dropping on Netflix around the globe on July 22nd, 2020.

The series, known as Vikingane in Norway and Norsemen on Netflix internationally is a comedy about a group of Vikings living in the year 790. It airs first on NRK1 and then later released on Netflix globally as a Netflix Original.

Much like Lilyhammer, another Norweigen Netflix Original (and in fact, the first-ever Netflix Original) the series is spoken in English throughout as they record in two languages.

The wait for season 3 has been a long one with season 2 having arrived on Netflix almost two years ago in September 2018. The series was actually renewed soon after its second season hit Netflix.

Season 3 aired in Norway earlier this year so we know roughly what we can expect from the new season.

Six episodes in total aired between February and March 2020 on NRK1 and will all come to Netflix on July 22nd. Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen both returned to write and direct all the episodes.

The episode titles are as follows:

Pour the Hat

Bachelor Party

Wedding and Blót

War Table

Do You Believe in Dragons?

Whip the Balls

Among the new cast members for season 3 include Iben Akerlie, Per Christian Ellefsen, Thorbjørn Harr, Jakob Oftebro, Pia Tjelta and Amir Asgharnejad.

While you’re waiting for season 3 to drop, we’d suggest going back and reading our interview with the creator of the series, Jon Iver Helgaker. There are a few interesting tidbits in there about the series history.

Are you looking forward to season 3 of Norsemen arriving on Netflix in July 2020? Let us know in the comments down below.