‘Ragnarok’ Season 2: Coming to Netflix in May 2021 & What to Expect

After a successful first season, fans of the Norwegian series Ragnarok received a swift renewal. Fans will be delighted to hear after a long wait that Ragnarok season 2 is coming to Netflix in May 2021. Here’s what we know so far.

Ragnarok is a Norwegian Netflix Original drama series created by Adam Price and produced by SAM Productions. The Original is only the second full Norwegian Netflix series and is already looking like one of the most popular dramas to come from the region.

Has Netflix renewed Ragnarok for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 04/03/2020)

Just a few weeks after its Netflix release, Netflix confirmed that a second season would be on the way. The streaming service released several pictures across its various accounts to announce the series.

The See What’s Next account (that is Netflix’s main announcement vehicle) posted a single picture.

Netflix’s NX account that is about sci-fi and anime then posted four images teasing a second season.

This was only the beginning. Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/oC8ZGFgqr2 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 4, 2020

It should not be a huge surprise it got renewed for a second season.

The trailer for Ragnarok has a whopping 3.7 million hits on YouTube so far, which is an incredible number for a Nordic Original, or any Original for that matter.

According to the information provided by Statista, there are over 750,000 Netflix subscribers in Norway. Ragnarok is only the second full Norwegian Netflix Original so we expect the audience count in the Scandinavian nation to be very high. If you include the remaining nations in the region (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden), this brings the total subscribers to around 4 million. These figures are important, as Ragnarok could be watched by millions of subscribers within the first month.

The series has performed well given the limited metrics we’re able to see. The series reached the top 5 on Netflix UK.

Most Popular on Netflix UK (February 5th) 1. The Stranger

2. Sex Education

3. Uncut Gems

4. Next In Fashion

5. Ragnarok

6. The Good Place

7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

8. You

9. Miss Americana: Taylor Swift

10. The Witcher — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 5, 2020

Ragnarok season 2 Netflix release date

It’s taken some time, but a tweet from Netflix France confirmed that the second season of Ragnarok is coming to Netflix on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

What to expect from season 2 of Ragnarok on Netflix

In the climax of the first season, Magne finally fought the giant Vidar, the leader of the Jutul family. Just when all hope seemed lost, Magne was able to call upon the power of Thor and summoned a huge lightning bolt to strike himself and Vidar. What could have killed Magne appears to have left him unconscious but the fate of Vidar is yet to be revealed.

Magne will likely have to fight the remaining Jutuls eventually, despite Fjor wanting to be a better person. The Jutul family are the only giants we’ve seen so far, but if Vidar’s death has a huge impact on their race then we can expect to see a few more giants and potentially other gods show up. The young warrior is still discovering his powers, and we can expect him to get even stronger.

Laurits has proven himself to be quite the joker, heavily hinting that he is, in fact, the incarnation of Loki. If he is to gain powers in the second season, we can expect to see all kinds of chaos ensue. In Norse mythology, Loki is recognized as the ‘trickster God’ despite the fact that he is a giant. There could be a potential conflict between Magne and Laurits if his true heritage is revealed.

A ton of effort went into the production of making Ragnarok, and to capture that magic a second time SAM Productions will need plenty of time to produce a second season.

Would you be interested in seeing a second season of Ragnarok? Let us know in the comments below!