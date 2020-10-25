Netflix’s ‘Pieces of Her’ Season 1: What We Know So Far

Pieces of Her is an upcoming Netflix drama thriller developed by Homeland‘s Charlotte Stoudt and Lesli Linka Glatter with the former serving as writer and showrunner. All episodes of the first season will be directed by Minkie Spiro (Downton Abbey, Better Call Saul). Also attached to the project is Bruna Papandrea who was a producer on such productions as Big Little Lies and Gone Girl.

Netflix’s Pieces of Her is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Karin Slaughter who is also a producer on the show. The production company behind Pieces of Her is Papandrea’s Made Up Stories that is also behind Netflix’s upcoming anthology series Anatomy of a Scandal as well as HBO’s The Undoing starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

What’s the plot of Pieces of Her?

The plot synopsis for Pieces of Her is quite lengthy compared to usual TV synopses, but it does its job at explaining the series premise quite well:

“What if the person you thought you knew best turns out to be someone you never knew at all? Andrea knows everything about her mother, Laura. She knows she’s spent her whole life in the small beachside town of Belle Isle; she knows she’s never wanted anything more than to live a quiet life as a pillar of the community; she knows she’s never kept a secret in her life. Because we all know our mothers, don’t we? But all that changes when a trip to the mall explodes into violence and Andrea suddenly sees a completely different side to Laura. Because it turns out that before Laura was Laura, she was someone completely different. For nearly thirty years she’s been hiding from her previous identity, lying low in the hope that no one would ever find her. But now she’s been exposed, and nothing will ever be the same again. The police want answers and Laura’s innocence is on the line, but she won’t speak to anyone, including her own daughter. Andrea is on a desperate journey following the breadcrumb trail of her mother’s past. And if she can’t uncover the secrets hidden there, there may be no future for either one of them.”

Who is cast in Pieces of Her?

The three main cast members of Pieces of Her has been announced throughout the past few months. Primetime Emmy and Golden Globes winner Toni Collette will play Laura Oliver, the mother with a mysterious past life. On surface, Laura is described as “seemingly the perfect Southern woman, devoted to her work as a speech pathologist and to her disaffected daughter, Andy.”

Bella Heathcote, known for her roles in Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and The Neon Demon, will play Andy Oliver, Laura’s daughter who embarks on a journey to discover her mother’s past. Heathcote’s role is described as “a college dropout living in her mother’s garage apartment, aimless and struggling for direction and the complete opposite of her mother.”

Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings actor David Wenham will play Jasper Queller, a man from Laura’s secret past life. Pieces of Her will be Wenham’s and Collette’s third collaboriation after 1996’s “Cosi” and 1998’s “The Boys”.

How many episodes will Pieces of Her have?

The first season of the series will have eight one-hour episodes which is the standard length for a Netflix season.

What’s the production status on Pieces of Her?

The first season of Pieces of Her has been in pre-production for some time before the global pandemic and was due to begin filming in Spring 2020, but the production was forced to shut down. Later, production was rescheduled to August 2020 but was delayed again.

Now, according to Production Weekly, filming is currently planned to begin in November 2020. It is currently unknown how long filming will last, but taking into account COVID-19 precautions and only one director for all eight episodes, it may take longer than a usual TV season.

When will Pieces of Her be released on Netflix?

No release date has been announced by Netflix, but considering the current production schedule, it would be fair to expect the first season of Pieces of Her sometime between late 2021 and early 2022. If filming indeed starts in November, there is still a chance for a 2021 release, but if the production gets delayed again, the series will 100% premiere in 2022.