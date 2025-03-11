Netflix News Nobody Wants This

New Behind The Scenes Looks At ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 As Filming Moves to Eagle Rock

Filming On Nobody Wants This Season Two

Pictures: Shutterstock / BackGrid

What’s on Netflix has acquired exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming second season of Nobody Wants This, which is now underway with production in Los Angeles ahead of its 2025 return. 

As you might’ve seen last week, Netflix officially confirmed that cameras were rolling on the show’s new season, which at Next on Netflix 2025 was confirmed for a 2025 premiere. We got a first look behind-the-scenes pic of the new season on social media and a short BTS clip in which Kristen Bell revealed a script for season 2, confirming that episode 1 is titled “Dinner Party,” with Erin Foster writing and Hannah Fidell directing. 

New pictures taken on March 10th show Adam Brody and Justine Lupe filming in the neighborhood of Eagle Rock for the new season.

Every New and Returning Cast Member of ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2

Eagle Rock is a neighborhood just north of the Dodgers Stadium and East of Pasadena. The show has already been filmed all across Los Angeles with one outlet calling the show “a love letter to Los Angeles“, which is particularly pertinent given the wildfires the city has suffered from in recent months. Season 1 was filmed in locations like Harold A. Henry Park, the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown, the Audrey Irmas Pavilion, and locations across Hollywood, Studio City, and Sherman Oaks, among other places. 

Filming got underway in early March after a string of new casting announcements for the show’s return. Leighton Meester, Arian Moayed, Miles Fowler, and Alex Karpovsky are among the new faces you’ll see this season. Filming is currently scheduled to wrap on April 30th, 2025.

Adam Brody And Justine Lupe Film 'Nobody Wants This' Season In Eagle Rock

Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Picture: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Nobody Wants This is one of several titles filming in Los Angeles this year. Leanne is currently filming on the Warner Bros. lot through April in front of a live studio audience. As we just reported, A Man on the Inside will return to filming its second season in LA in late April

Are you excited for the big return of Nobody Wants This later this year? Let us know in the comments section below. 

