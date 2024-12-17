‘Leanne’: Jayma Mays, Celia Weston & Ryan Stiles Among Additions to Cast of Chuck Lorre Netflix Sitcom

Chuck Lorre’s new sitcom, starring comedienne Leanne Morgan, is currently being filmed for Netflix. Leanne Morgan and Kristen Johnson are headlining the cast, and we’ve just learned of six new names joining the cast, too. Below, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the sitcom, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the all-important Netflix release date.

The series, now expected to be called simply Leanne, is a situation comedy co-created by Leanne Morgan, Susan McMartin, and Chuck Lorre, creator of The Kominsky Method, The Big Bang Theory, and Two and a Half Men. The trio is also executive producers on the series alongside Judi Marmel. Lorre’s production company, Chuck Lorre Productions, produces the series. Julie Bean is also writing the series, and James Widdoes is directing it. Warner Bros. Television is also listed as one of the production companies working on the sitcom.

Leanne Morgan had the following to say about the upcoming comedy when it was first announced in April 2024, giving the series an upfront order of 16 episodes plus Netflix also ordered two additional stand-up specials:

“I can’t believe it has come true! When I started comedy 25 years ago, my goal was to be a part of a sitcom. It just goes to show you it’s never too late, and dreams do come true. I’m a grandmama from Tennessee, and now I have a TV show with Chuck Lorre and Netflix. What in the world!?”

Chuck Lorre further added:

“If you’ve seen even 10 seconds of Leanne Morgan’s stand-up, then you know what a unique comedic force she is. The theme of starting over is universal, and I cannot think of anyone better to combine heart and comedy than Leanne. I knew I had to work with her, and I’m so excited to bring this story to Netflix.”

What is the plot of the Leanne Morgan sitcom series?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

“Leanne’s life takes an unexpected turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Starting over when you’re a grandmother and in menopause isn’t exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity and jello salad.”

Who are the cast members of Netflix’s Leanne sitcom?

Headlining the cast is Leanne Morgan, a stand-up comedian, author, and actress. Most of her television appearances have been as herself, and her role as Leanne will be the comedian’s first leading role in a television series. Her comedy special, Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman, can be found on Netflix.

Kristen Johnston was the next to be cast as a regular in the series as Carol, Leanne’s fierce and loyal sister. The actress is most well known for her role as Sally Solomon in the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. For her role, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In films, she has appeared in Austin Powers, The Flintstones: Viva Rock Vegas, and Music and Lyrics.

Rounding out the cast are:

Celia Weston (Knight and Day, Netflix’s Echos) as Mama Margaret

(Knight and Day, Netflix’s Echos) as Mama Margaret Blake Clark (50 First Dates) as Daddy John

(50 First Dates) as Daddy John Ryan Stiles (Whose Line Is It Anyway, Two and a Half Men) as Bill

(Whose Line Is It Anyway, Two and a Half Men) as Bill Jayma Mays (Red Eye, Epic Movie) as Mary

(Red Eye, Epic Movie) as Mary Blake Gibbons (General Hospital, Day of Our Lives) as Dylan

(General Hospital, Day of Our Lives) as Dylan Autumn Miller (Erin & Aaron, Them) as Cassie (The Zumba Instructor)

What is the production status of the Leanne Morgan sitcom?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Shooting began in Los Angeles, California, on October 1st, 2024, and is scheduled to end by April 30th, 2025. It’s being filmed at the world-famous Warner Brothers Studio in Burbank, CA, where Lorre’s other shows, like The Big Bang Theory, were shot.

If you’d like to attend any of the tapings, you can apply for up to four tickets for multiple dates throughout January, February, March, and April 2025 through 1iota.

Contains contributions by Jacob Robinson.

Are you looking forward to watching the Leanne Morgan sitcom on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!