Nobody Wants This Season 3 Recap: What Could Happen in Season 4?

Nobody Wants This ends season 3 with Joanne and Noah beginning an unexpected beach wedding while their families argue inside. Morgan and Sasha are still unresolved, and his night with Esther complicates things further.

Here’s a quick recap of where everyone stands before I get into my season 4 predictions.

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Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Nobody Wants This Season 3 Recap

Season 3 follows Joanne and Noah as they navigate living together, with Noah officially securing the senior rabbi position and Joanne genuinely embracing her Jewish conversion. Professionally, Joanne worries her newfound happiness is hurting the podcast, while Morgan pursues her own solo ventures and eventually lands a television appearance despite a rejected book proposal.

Joanne and Noah take another big step after a surprise proposal in Napa, but Bina’s overbearing demands quickly complicate wedding planning. Ultimately, Joanne compromises and agrees to a backyard ceremony at Bina’s house for Noah’s sake. Meanwhile, Sasha and Esther separate. Esther builds a real estate career and begins dating someone new, but the long-simmering tension between Sasha and Morgan finally boils over into a one-night stand in New York. Morgan panics and pushes him away, fracturing their relationship.

Everything explodes in the finale. Esther discovers Sasha and Morgan’s New York hookup shortly after sleeping with Sasha herself, igniting a massive family blowout exacerbated by Bina. Escaping the chaos, Joanne completes her mikvah in the ocean, and she and Noah impulsively decide to elope on the beach right then.

With their families completely in the dark about the impromptu beach wedding and Morgan and Sasha’s relationship still in limbo, the stage is perfectly set. Here’s what I think could happen in season 4.

Nobody Wants This Season 4: What Could Happen Next?

Joanne and Noah Could Face Pressure to Start a Family

Joanne and Noah getting married at the beach ceremony, I’d expect the family’s reaction to take up some of season 4. Bina is unlikely to quietly accept missing her son’s wedding after spending so much time planning it. She could insist on a reception in her backyard that looks suspiciously like the wedding she originally wanted, complete with her flowers and the 14-person band. She would probably remind them how much she has already done for them, making it harder for the newlyweds to refuse.

Away from the wedding, Joanne still needs to figure out what she wants professionally. If “Make Them” takes off, I could see her trying something on her own, perhaps another podcast or a Substack newsletter. Writing or talking honestly about marriage could help her find a new direction, although Noah might worry about how much of their private life becomes public now that he is senior rabbi.

Starting a family could become another source of pressure, especially if Bina begins asking about grandchildren and congregation members follow her lead. Joanne’s conversion speech makes it clear that she imagines having children with Noah. It doesn’t tell us when she wants them. He could assume they are ready sooner than she is, particularly if she finally finds a new direction for her career. That seems like a believable disagreement for them to work through as a married couple.

Morgan Could Stop Waiting for Sasha

Morgan’s career could also give her a reason to focus on herself after the finale. She’s already told Sasha she wants a relationship with him, and I wouldn’t want another season of her trying to convince him to give it a chance. I’d expect her to pull back and put more energy into her work.

“Make Them” could become more interesting if Morgan admits how little control she has over her own love life. She is trying to sell an idea about getting what you want while the person she wants refuses to commit. Being honest about that might give her better material than pretending she has all the answers.

I could also see her dating someone who makes his interest clear. Morgan deserves the chance to enjoy a relationship without guessing what the other person wants. Sasha might struggle once he realizes she is moving on, but his jealousy alone wouldn’t be enough to make her take him back.

Sasha Needs to Decide What He Wants

If Morgan stops waiting, Sasha would have to decide whether he is prepared to lose the possibility of being with her. Asking to remain friends leaves him close to her without resolving their feelings, and Morgan has already told him that arrangement doesn’t work for her.

I could see him trying to reconnect with Esther first. They have a daughter and a long history, and their night together shows there is still attraction. Esther is impressed by his new home, especially the effort he puts into their daughter’s room. Still, that doesn’t clear up why she was unhappy in their marriage, and I’m not convinced she would agree to try again.

His life outside those relationships also needs some attention. He leaves his father’s business and gets his own place, but we still need to see what he does with that independence.

Esther Should Have a Chance With Julian

Esther may be more interested in seeing where things go with Julian. I’d love to see Steven Weber return in season 4, especially given his chemistry with Esther. Sleeping with Sasha could leave her confused for a while without changing her decision to separate.

Her anger over Morgan also makes sense beyond any lingering feelings for Sasha. Esther repeatedly asks whether something is happening between them and receives denials. Then she discovers others know. She could be certain she wants to leave the marriage and still feel hurt by the secrecy.

Moving forward with Julian would also require her to be honest. They agree to be exclusive before she sleeps with Sasha, and Julian deserves to know. I’d rather see them have that difficult conversation than let their relationship continue with him unaware. He could need time to decide whether he still wants to be with her.

Esther’s real estate career also gives her something of her own to develop. I’d like season 4 to spend more time on her growing confidence at work, giving her room to make decisions that have nothing to do with Sasha.

What would you like to see happen in Nobody Wants This season 4? Let us know in the comments below!