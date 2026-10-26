‘Nobody Wants This’ Creator Erin Foster Has “More Story to Tell” for Season 4

Netflix hasn’t renewed Nobody Wants This for a fourth season yet, but series creator Erin Foster told Parade in an interview that there is still “more story to tell” for Joanne and Noah.

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Nobody Wants This has had plenty of drama over its three seasons, as we’ve watched not only Joanne and Noah’s relationship evolve, but also their personal growth. Season 3 culminated in a secret beach elopement for Joanne and Noah, who had only just moved in together at the start of the season. But what happens next for the loving couple? Series creator Erin Foster has commented on the series’ future and what we can expect in season 4.

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In her exclusive interview with Parade about the show’s next chapter, Foster explained:

There’s those next steps as people who are not in their 20s, getting married and you’re starting off already kind of behind everyone else, I experienced that when I got married, I was 37, and it’s a different experience. So, yeah, I do think that there’s more story to tell.” But I’m also someone who doesn’t get too attached to the outcome and is sort of fluid about allowing sort of the market to tell us what they want from us,” she adds. “I never want to have a show that goes on longer than people want to see it. I’d rather people want more than want less.

While Netflix hasn’t renewed Nobody Wants This for a fourth season (yet), Foster’s comments suggest the series may be nearing the end of its run on the streaming service. Joanne and Noah have faced major ups and downs throughout their relationship, but each challenge has made them stronger. The pair will have to deal with the fallout of their elopement, especially Bina, who will be devastated that she can no longer have her dream wedding:

I do not think Bina will be very happy about her planned wedding that she’s been working so hard for being taken away from her. I think that she will take that pretty personally.

Addressing whether the wedding was a natural conclusion to the series, Foster explained:

I feel both. I mean, of course, I’m so attached to this show and to the story, and would love to see it continue. But I also really honor the fact that sometimes things end before you’re ready. I do think that’s better than ending after everybody has wished that it was already off the air. So I don’t know. I think people loving this season so much already does make me want to tell more of their story. So I’m game. I mean, I think it’s a special show, and it’s been such an incredible experience for all of us. So, it’s hard to walk away from“

Joanne and Noah aren’t the only ones keeping viewers hooked; fans have been desperate to see Sasha and Morgan together. While season 3 finally let their romance bloom, their path to happiness quickly hit a roadblock. In a classic act of self-sabotage, Morgan ran out on Sasha, and Sasha then slept with his wife, Esther, despite their separation.

On Sasha, Foster had this to say:

I think it’s forcing Sasha to examine the kind of decisions he’s making as a people pleaser, as someone who doesn’t have great boundaries. He’s really hurt two people by the end, and he’s unintentionally become this Lothario guy who has kind of been screwing around these two women and pitting them against each other, and I think he really is going to have to look at that

On Morgan, Foster said:

Morgan, I think, is still flailing and like trying to figure out who she. She tries to be vulnerable in Season 3. She opens up, and she kind of puts her heart on her sleeve, and she gets hurt and rejected. And so it’s always interesting to see what someone does next after that move.

For now, Netflix is waiting to release the viewership data from season 3’s opening week. Historically, the streamer has renewed Nobody Wants This exactly two weeks after a premiere, meaning an announcement could arrive as early as November 5, 2026.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Nobody Wants This - Season 1, The Four Seasons - Season 1, Running Point - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, Running Point - Season 2 and 2 more Netflix titles (4-week analysis) Cumulative views over 4 weeks for 7 Netflix titles: Nobody Wants This - Season 1, The Four Seasons - Season 1, Running Point - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, Running Point - Season 2, The Four Seasons - Season 2, Big Mistakes - Season 1. Combined total: 168,200,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Nobody Wants This - Season 1, The Four Seasons - Season 1, Running Point - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, Running Point - Season 2 and 2 more Netflix titles over 4 weeks. Title Cumulative Views (4 weeks) Rank Nobody Wants This - Season 1 42,000,000 1 The Four Seasons - Season 1 32,900,000 2 Running Point - Season 1 31,000,000 3 Nobody Wants This - Season 2 25,400,000 4 Running Point - Season 2 15,300,000 5 The Four Seasons - Season 2 14,500,000 6 Big Mistakes - Season 1 7,100,000 7

Like every original series on the platform, its fate ultimately hinges on the numbers, so here’s hoping season 3 pulled in the audience needed to secure a fourth season. For now, Erin Foster’s input on the fourth season has us excited for what’s next for Noah and Joanne.

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