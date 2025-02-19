‘Nonnas’ Vince Vaughn Netflix Comedy: May 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Netflix News

Vince Vaughn will star in his first Netflix film role in the upcoming light-hearted comedy Nonnas. He will star alongside Joe Manganiello and Linda Cardellini, and the film will be released in May 2025. Here’s everything we know so far about Nonnas on Netflix.

Nonnas is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy film directed by Stephen Chbosky (Wonder) and written by Liz Maccie (Siren). The series is produced by Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane for Madison Wells and Jack Turner for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content.

Meanwhile, the executive producers are Scott Budnick and Ameet Shukla for 1Community, Alexis Garcia, Vince Vaughn, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, Amanda Morgan Palmer and Stacy Calabrese for Madison Wells, and Produced In Partnership with Fifth Season

When is Nonnas coming to Netflix?

As part of Netflix’s ‘Next on Netflix’ event, the 2025 film slate revealed that Nonnas will be released on May 9th, 2025.

What is the plot of Nonnas?

After losing his beloved mother, Joe decides to open an Italian restaurant in her honor and hires local grandmothers as the chefs.

Who are the cast members of Nonnas?

Vince Vaughn plays Joe Scaravella. Surprisingly, the only Netflix Original Vince Vaughn has starred in was F is for Family, where he played the voice of Chet Stevenson for eight episodes and was also an executive producer. He is known for starring in comedy films such as Dodgeball, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Wedding Crashers, Be Cool, and more. However, he has also starred in more dramatic roles in films such as Hacksaw Ridge and Brawl in Cell Block 99 and a season of True Detective.

Vince Vaughn Nonnas Comedy Netflix May

Picture: Vince Vaughn in Hacksaw Ridge (left) and True Detective (right) – Summit Entertainment / HBO

Other than a select few, the roles of some cast members have yet to be revealed, but we do have a complete cast list for the film:

  • Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me).
  • Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas).
  • Talia Shire (Rocky).
  • Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise)
  • Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike).
  • Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos).
  • Michael Rispoli (The Rum Diary).
  • Campbell Scott (Big Night).
Cast Nonnas Comedy Netflix May V

Top left to bottom right: Linda Cardellini, Lorraine Bracco,  Talia Shire, Susan Sarandon, Joe Manganiello, Drea de Matteo, Michael Rispoli, and Campbell Scott.

  • Brena Vaccaro (Capricorn One).
  • Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show) as Phil.
  • Richie Moriarty (Ghosts) as Dan McClane.
  • Craig Castaldo (Little Nicky) as Bum.
  • Kate Eastman (Archive 81) Maria.
  • Quincy Dunn-Baker (No Hard Feelings) as Vito.
  • Tammy Pescatelli (That’s Amore).
  • Jamie Eddy (Escape Plan 2: Hades) Gabriella.
  • Dana de Celis (Bull) as Dana.
  • Jimmy Smagula (Joker: Folie a Deux) as Mr. Pionconne.
  • Maureen Mountcastle (Manhunt) as Older Gabriella.
  • Jack Casey (Law & Order) as Young Bruno.
  • Theodore Helm (FBI) as Young Joe.

 

 

 

 

