Norwegian Period Drama ‘War Sailor’ is Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Netflix is splitting the feature-length Norwegian period drama War Sailor into a limited series, which is coming to Netflix in April 2023. We have everything you need to know about War Sailor, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

War Sailor is an upcoming Norwegian Netflix original limited series directed and written by Gunnar Vikene and produced by Falkun Films Malta, Mer Film, Rohfilm Factory and Studio Hamburg.

When is the Netflix release date for War Sailor?

We have confirmation that the limited series will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday, April 2nd, 2023.

The limited series was released as a feature-length film in September 2022 and debuted a month prior at the Norwegian Film Festival in Haugesund. Over the next several months the film was shown across various film festivals across the world before Netflix acquired the distribution rights to it, and decided to edit it into a limited series.

What is the plot of War Sailor?

The synopsis for War Sailor has been sourced from IMDb:

When World War II breaks out, Alfred, a working-class newly-wed father of three in Bergen, and his childhood friend are at work on a merchant ship in the middle of the Atlantic. Suddenly they find themselves on the front lines, fighting in civilian clothes, without weapons, as their ship is targeted by German submarines. At the same time, we follow Alfred’s wife and children back home in Bergen and their everyday lives during wartime.

Who are the cast members of War Sailor?

Kristoffer Joner plays the lead role of Alfred. Joner has yet to star in a Netflix original, film, or series. However, outside of the streamer he has had a successful career in Norway. One of the biggest roles of Joner’s career was starring as Murphy in the academy award-winning movie The Revenant.

Pål Sverre Hagen plays the role of Sigbjørn. In 2017 the Norwegian actor starred in the Netflix film What Happened to Monday, playing the role of Jerry. Outside of Netflix Hagen is known for films such as Kon-Tiki, In Order of Disappearance, and The Middle Man.

Ine Marie Wilmann plays the role of Cecilia. Wilmann has starred in two Netflix originals, in 2020 she starred in an episode of Bloodride, and most recently in the Norwegian film Troll.

The full cast list of War Sailor is as follows;

Kristoffer Joner as Alfred

Pål Sverre Hagen as Sigbjørn

Ine Marie Willmann as Cecilia

Henrikke Lund Olsen as Magdeli

Armand Hannestad as William

Leon Tobias Slettbakk as Aksel Andresen

Alexandra Gjerpen as Hanna Wiig

Arthur Hakalahti as Braathen

Karl Vidar Lende as Monsen

Mats Holm as Birger Mohr

Téa Grønner Joner as Magdeli after the war

Daniel Berg as Willam after the war

Oskar Hallaråker Hellesøy as Olav after the war

Odd Gunnar Sørvik as Iver Fosnes

Nils Ove Sørvik as Jens Dahl

Emir Hvidsten Hindic as Fanebust

What is the episode count of War Sailor?

As the film is being edited into a limited series it’s currently unclear what the number of episodes will be.

The film has a runtime of 150 minutes. This means we could see 3 episode series split into 50-minute episodes.

Alternatively, we could see four 37-minute episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching War Sailor on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!