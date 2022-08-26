Nour Wazzi and Rowan Joffe Developing ‘Locked In’ Movie for Netflix

Details are emerging on a new British upcoming Netflix Original movie called Locked In, set to be directed by Nour Wazzi and written by Rowan Joffe.

ProductionWeekly and UK Casting News state the movie is eying to start filming in October 2022 in the United Kingdom.

Nicky Bentham’s Neon Films is producing the movie. The production company is best known for The Duke (released by Sony Pictures Releasing), starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. Other projects include Who Killed The KLF?, The Silent Storm, and Moon.

Their website also states they currently have 6 projects in development.

Gaumont is also reportedly attached to the project.

Details on the plot of the movie have yet to be revealed.

Serving as the writer on the movie is Rowan Joffe, who has been active in the movie and TV space since 2000 in producing, writing and directing capacities.

Joffe served as a writer on the critically acclaimed Last Resort movie released in 2000. More recently, he’s known for serving as an executive producer and writer on the British series Tin Star and working on 2019’s The Informer.

Nour Wazzi is attached to direct the project and will be doing so under her Panacea Productions banner.

Panacea and Wazzi were involved in Netflix’s recently family live-action series, The Last Bus. That series was released on April 1st, 2022 and came from Wildseed Studios.

The 10 episode series was created by Paul Neafcy and featured The Umbrella Academy star, Robert Sheehan. We’re told there is currently no news regarding a second season.

Sending props to the producers behind #TheLastBus – execs @JesseCleverly & Sarah Mattingley were a dream to work with & producer @AndyMosse single-handedly produced his 1st show all while getting Covid! Thank you for having my back :) @Netflix @Netflixuk @WildseedStudios pic.twitter.com/5ez2MoVs04 — Nour Wazzi (@PanaceaProds) May 18, 2022

Elsewhere, Panacea Productions has several other movies and shows in development, including Daughter of the Blue, Whisper, Don’t Tell a Soul, and others.

We’ll have more when the movie gets officially announced.