‘Office Romance’: What We Know So Far About Netflix’s New Rom-Com Starring Jennifer Lopez

While not something super-massive, Netflix rom-coms have become their own genre in recent years, and given their success, the streamer is producing more. One such project is Office Romance, a new rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. Here’s the latest on the project as of February 2025.

Netflix’s Office Romance was written by Ted Lasso creators Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly, with Goldstein also starring as already mentioned. The movie will be directed by Ol Parker, whose credits include Ticket to Paradise and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Ryder Picture Company and Nuyorican Productions are behind the movie.

The film, which was first announced back in September 2024, is produced by Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, and Courtney Baxter.

What’s the plot of Office Romance?

The plot details of Netflix’s Office Romance are scarce, but we do have a brief logline for the movie:

“Jackie (Lopez), President and CEO of Air Cruz, runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees. When a new sexy lawyer (Goldstein) begins working for her, that policy becomes very tested.”

Who is cast in Office Romance?

The main romantic duo of Office Romance consists of singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, most famous for his role in Ted Lasso. They will play the aforementioned Jackie and the new lawyer, respectively.

This marks Lopez’s third major scripted movie for Netflix, following The Mother (one of Netflix’s most-watched movies of all time) and, most recently, Atlas. The actress and popstar is also tied to another project called The Cipher, although it’s unclear where that is in development.

Joining them will be Betty Gilpin, whose recent projects include the recent Netflix release American Primeval as well as the upcoming Netflix project Death by Lightning. More cast will be known in due time.

What’s the production status of Office Romance?

At the time of writing, Netflix’s Office Romance is in pre-production, with filming scheduled from March 10 to May 11, 2025. The filming will take place across New Jersey in the United States.

Netflix hasn’t shared the release window for Office Romance, but given its production schedule, one can guess it will be sometime in 2026.

Are you excited for another Jennifer Lopez movie hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments.