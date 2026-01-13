‘One Piece’ Season 2: March 2026 Release, First Looks & All 33 New Cast Members

33 new cast members will be featured in One Piece season 2, including Mikaela Hoover, who will play the voice of Tony Tony Chopper. It has also been confirmed that season 2 won’t be released until March 2026. Here’s an updated look at everything we know about the new season, including the new characters and cast for the second season, all the production updates, and more on One Piece season 2 on Netflix.

One of the most popular media franchises, One Piece, has dominated the manga and anime scene for over two decades. Over the past 26 years of the weekly serialization, more than 516 million copies of the manga have been in circulation worldwide, and the anime adaptation is currently one of the most-watched shows on television, not just anime.

In the 26-year history of One Piece, we’ve never had a live-action adaptation until now. So, without stating the obvious, a lot is riding on the success of the live-action One Piece series.

Thanks to Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, the showrunners of One Piece season 1, an entirely new audience has been able to experience the magical and adventure-filled world of One Piece for the first time. Meanwhile, long-time fans of the franchise will finally get to see the live-action adaptation the story deserves.

There will be some changes going into season 2, with Joseph E. Tracz taking over the showrunning reins from Steven Maeda, who will remain an executive producer for the series. Tracz recently worked on the television adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief for Disney+ and previously collaborated on Netflix projects, including A Series of Unfortunate Events and Dash & Lily.

Twenty-two years ago, the infamous pirate Gol D. Roger was captured and executed, but not before kickstarting a brand new era of piracy. Years later, rookie pirate Monkey D. Luffy sets sail with the dream of becoming the King of the Pirates, but to achieve his dream, he will need a ship and a powerful and talented crew.

When did Netflix renew One Piece for Season 2?

Just over two weeks after the series was released on Netflix, the streaming service announced that One Piece had been renewed for a second season.

This wasn’t surprising, considering that in the first three weeks on the platform, One Piece amassed 47.8 million views. In total, the series was in the global top ten for eight weeks and was watched for 480.30 million hours globally, which equated to 63.60 million views. In the second half of 2023, the show was the most-watched TV series and has so far garnered 92 million views on Netflix between July 2023 and December 2024.

What can you expect from a second season of One Piece?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

The next adventure for the Straw Hat Pirates is the start of their biggest adventure yet: The Grand Line! However, before the Straw Hats can make their way to the beginning of the Grand Line at Reverse Mountain, they must make a stop for supplies at Loguetown, the exact location where Gol D. Roger met his end and where the Great Pirate era began.

The Grand Line is a dangerous place for even the most seasoned pirates. So, the Grand Line is even more dangerous for Luffy and his crew, who are complete rookies. To survive, Luffy will be on the lookout for even more talented people to join his crew.

How much of the Manga/Anime will the second season cover?

On August 20th, 2024, Netflix, Tomorrow Studios, and Oda-Sensei confirmed which sagas and arcs would be covered. Season 2 will ultimately cover chapters 96 through 154 of the manga. Notably, the series won’t include the Arabasta arc within the Arabasta saga. This means the events of the Arabasta Arc will be covered in a potential third season.

Here’s how season 2 will be covered:

East Blue Saga

Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Loguetown 96-100 31-44

Arabasta Saga

Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape) 101-105 62-63 Whisky Peak 106-114 64-67 Little Garden 115-129 70-77 Drum Island 130-154 78-91

Who are the cast members of One Piece season 2?

Returning Cast Members for One Piece Season 2

Naturally, all of the Straw Hats are expected to reprise their roles in season 2:

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Emily Rudd as Nami

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero as Usopp

Taz Skyler as Sanji

Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida

Jeff Ward as Buggy

Michael Dorman as Gold Roger

Vincent Regan as Garp

Morgan Davies as Koby

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Armand Aucamp as Bogard

New Cast Members for One Piece Season 2

A range of new cast members will be needed for the second season as the Arabasta Saga introduces many exciting new characters. We’ve had several waves of cast announcements thus far, so here’s a quick recap:

On June 25th, Netflix confirmed the Baroque Works agents:

Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9

(Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9 Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5

(Batwoman) as Mr. 5 Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine

(Warrior) as Miss Valentine David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3

Reacting to the news of being cast in season 2, Lasker said, “There are no words to express how honored and thrilled I am to join the magnificent cast of One Piece. I adore the world that Oda-san created, and to now step into it as a character is a real dream come true.”

On June 26th, Netflix announced three more castings:

Clive Russell (Tales of Babylon) as Crocus

(Tales of Babylon) as Crocus Werner Coetser (Diepe Waters) as Dorry

(Diepe Waters) as Dorry Brendan Murray as Brogy

On June 27th, the cast expanded even further with four new castings:

Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker

(Monarch) as Smoker Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi

(Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol

(The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton

Throughout August 2024, we got another four castings:

At Geeked Week 2024, it was officially confirmed that Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova had joined the cast of One Piece S2 as Mr. 0 and Miss All Sunday, aka the pirate warlord Crocodile, and Nico Robin. During the event, we also got our first look at Tony Tony Chopper!

In the days following Geeked Week, eagle-eyed fans from the One Piece Live Action Fandom X account revealed four new cast members: two with confirmed roles and two with yet-to-be-revealed roles. They are as follows:

Daniel Barnett as Sapi

as Sapi Fadzai Simango as Mashikaku

as Mashikaku Martial T. Batchamen

Richard Gau

There has been considerable speculation about the roles Batchamen and Gau have played. Gau’s background as a musician led to speculation that he played Captain Yorki of the Rumbar Pirates. As for Batchamen, it is speculated that he could play Mr. 1, also known as Daz Bonez.





In January 2025, Netflix (Deadline got the scoop) confirmed another three new cast members:

Sophia Anne Caruso (The School for Good and Evil) will play Miss Goldenweek

(The School for Good and Evil) will play Miss Goldenweek Mark Penwill (Catch Me A Killer) will portray Chess

(Catch Me A Killer) will portray Chess Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) will play K.M





The following day, Variety got the scoop on another three castings:

Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon

(Outerbanks) as Dragon James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu

(Barry) as Ipponmatsu Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram





After a significant gap between cast announcements, on April 29th, two new cast members were revealed:

Rob van Vuuren (The Kingdom) as King Seki

(The Kingdom) as King Seki Mark Elderkin (The Dark Tower) as King Ham Burger

At Netflix TUDUM 2025, it was revealed that Mikalae Hoover has been cast as the voice of Tony Tony Chopper.

We even got to see the actress in action, as Netflix unveiled a first look at the adorable reindeer doctor of the Straw Hat crew.

Moving to speculation, other characters that could or are expected to appear in season 2:

Chaka

Kohza

Miss Doublefinger

Miss Friday

Miss Merry Christmas

Mr. 1

Mr. 13

Mr. 4

Pell

Terracotta

First Look Images of One Piece Season 2

On Monday, 12, 2026, Netflix released even more first looks of the incredible looking One Piece season 2 as we received plenty of first looks at the Straw Hat Crew and the villainous Baroque Works:

Where is Season 2 of One Piece in Production? When Will It Be Released?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming on season 2 began in June 2024 and was initially expected to run for at least seven months, according to Netflix. Filming officially got underway on June 24th, 2024, as confirmed by a video of the main cast members reuniting on set a week later. With its seven-month production timeline, that would’ve meant a wrap scheduled for January 2025.

Netflix finally confirmed that production had ended on February 4th with a brand new first-look photo and the caption, “Straw Hats, our course is set! Season 2 production has officially wrapped, and the Grand Line is fast approaching! Destiny awaits. Are you ready to answer the call?”

One Piece Season 2 Episode Titles, Writers, and Directors

Beyond the change in showrunners, we also know that Alex Regnery has been upped to serve as a staff writer on season 2, previously working on season 1 as a script coordinator. Prior credits include Orange Is the New Black and Shades of Blue.

We don’t quite have a full outlook on who will be writing and directing throughout season 2, but we’ll begin piecing the puzzle together in the months to come. On the directing side, we know that Emma Sullivan, who directed two episodes of season 1, is listing her role as supervising director on the second season.

On July 2nd, 2024, Netflix provided us with a first look at the script for season 2:

Episode 201 – THE BEGINNING AND THE END Written by Matt Owens and Ian Stokes



During Netflix’s Geeked Week, on Day 3, we received a behind-the-scenes video with Jeff Ward, aka Buggy the Clown, visiting the set and the different departments of One Piece, including the costume, props, and production design! Inside the video, we’ve teased snippets of Loguetown, Crocus’ lighthouse, and the challenges of designing Drum Island.

When will Season 2 of One Piece be released on Netflix? Will There Be a Season 3?

The second season will be released on Netflix on March 10, 2026!

A brand new trailer for the season dropped recently, too, giving us an even better look at what’s to come next season!!

Is a third season happening?

Arguably the world’s worst-kept secret, a third season is indeed happening with filming getting underway in November 2025!

Are you looking forward to the second season of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!