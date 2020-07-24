‘Outer Banks’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Outer Banks has been one of the great new debut series of 2020 for Netflix. It quickly rocked the charts around the world but will it be back for season 2? What can we expect from a new season? Let’s take a look.

The action crime drama featuring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey first touched down on Netflix in mid-April 2020.

10 episodes in total were released and now, all focus is on season 2, so let’s dive into what we know so far.

Has Outer Banks been renewed for season 2 at Netflix?

Official renewal status: not yet renewed (last updated: 07/24/2020)

Officially, the series has yet to get the thumbs up from Netflix now four months after its initial April 2020 release date.

Every indication is, however, that the series is planned at least to get more seasons. In fact, Jonas Pate has teased that the show is a “four-season novel”. Jonas Pate revealed to EW that the writing team was writing season 2 and was approved by Netflix.

A Reddit AMA with a crew member of the show (who was verified by a moderator) also showed optimism for the chances of a second season too. He said it was “95%” likely that season 2 would happen. Three days later, the crew member stated that the series had been renewed as of May 4th, 2020.

We’ve also heard rumblings from several news sources that season 2 is a go but nothing conclusive and something we were unable to verify.

Sadly, we’re just going to have to wait until the official thumbs up from Netflix for now.

How well has Outer Banks performed on Netflix?

No official viewing figures for the series has been released but we can track how well the series has done thanks to the Netflix top 10 features.

According to FlixPatrol, the series accrued 5321 points on its scale and is the 19th most popular title so far in 2020.

Outer Banks performed well in the United States where it featured in the top 10 for 50 days in total. It resided in the top spot between April 24th and April 28th before Never Have I Ever swiped the top spot (recently renewed for season 2).

The last time the series featured in the top 10 was on June 27th, 2020 in Belgium.

It’s also performed well critically too with 14,000+ viewers taking to IMDb to give it a 7.6/10 score.

What to expect from season 2 of Outer Banks?

Before we get into what we can expect from season 2, let’s quickly recap the events of season 1.

Throughout the series, we follow a group of teenagers who are using a treasure map that seemingly unveils where $400 million of gold is hidden that sunk with a merchant ship. Skip forward, the relationships are all strained, and eventually, Ward ends up stealing the treasure.

The end of season 1 sees John B framed for the murder of Ward’s father.

Josh Pates has teased that we will be heading (as the ending indicated) that we’re heading to the Bahamas for the first few episodes of season 2 saying:

“There would be a couple episodes that take place, at least partially, in the Bahamas, it unfolds into a bigger mystery. We keep our old villains and we add some new ones. But it always comes back to the Outer Banks.”

Also, Josh has teased a new villain for season 2, that Ward may not necessarily get justice early on in season 2 and, most importantly, new mysteries awaiting.

If you want to see more theories on the end of Outer Banks season 1, DigitalSpy has a good roundup and there’s a stickied thread on Reddit too.

Some of the best theories we’ve seen in that subreddit include Sarah contacting Wheezie and will stay at the Bahamas for a while (first half of the season). Some have even suggested the plane won’t even make it to the Bahamas.

Other great predictions include:

John B finding his mother

They finally find out where the gold is

J.J. will end up living with Kiera

Perhaps one of the most interesting theories is that the narrator will change going into season 2.

One of the biggest concerns of fans is that the series keeps up the excellent writing and many mention Riverdale as a show to not follow in the same footsteps as.

When could Outer Banks season 2 be on Netflix?

At the moment, we’re expecting a late 2021 or early 2022 release date for Outer Banks season 2.

The series itself films in South Carolina which still has lots of restrictions when it comes to filming due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While we are all waiting for the next season to come, Netflix has uploaded a bunch of bloopers which are well worth watching.

Let us know down in the comments if you’re looking forward to season 2 of Outer Banks.