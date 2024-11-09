‘Paddington in Peru’ Will Stream on Netflix US & UK in 2025

Brits can now head to cinemas to watch Paddington in Peru, and in a few months, Americans will be able to do the same. Thanks to two separate pay-one-window deals, we know that both Netflix UK and Netflix US will stream the movie in 2025. Below is our current release date expectations for the third Paddington entry.

In case you missed it, Paddington is back for the third live-action movie, which was released ten years after the beloved first movie hit theaters. Some of your favorites are back, such as Hugh Bonneville and the rest of the excellent cast, including Olivia Colman, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent.

In this entry, Paddington is off on his biggest adventure to date, with Peru on the agenda as the well-dressed bear sets off to visit his Aunt Lucy, but their vacation is soon met with mystery, taking them on a big adventure.

The movie just released in UK theaters as of November 8th, 2024, although the US theatrical release is bizarrely set currently for January 17th, 2025.

When will Paddington in Peru come to Netflix in the United States?

In the United States, Sony Pictures distributes the movie. As you may know, since 2022, Netflix has carried all Sony Pictures movies in what’s called the first window. That essentially means that the movie goes into theaters for a period of time, and then Netflix streams for eighteen months after that exclusivity window has closed.

As we’ve covered elsewhere, movies arrive on Netflix around 120 days after their initial release. Therefore, the current estimated release date for Paddington in Peru on Netflix US is May 17th, 2025.

Of course, movies can come sooner or later than that 120-day window, but we’ll keep you updated.

When will Paddington in Peru come to Netflix in the United Kingdom?

In the United Kingdom, the movie is actually being distributed by StudioCanal, which we’re pleased to report has a similar deal to the Sony one for British residents. This is why movies like Back to Black, Mothers’ Instinct, and Wicked Little Letters have landed on Netflix in the United Kingdom.

In the case of those movies, it’s taken anywhere between 120 and 153 days for their movies to hit Netflix. In that case, the movie will be streaming sometime between March 2025 and April. We’ll keep you posted when we get an official date.

Will you be checking out Paddington in Peru in theaters or waiting for it to drop onto Netflix come next year? Let us know down below and keep this post bookmarked because the second we start getting official Netflix release dates for the movie, we’ll update this post.