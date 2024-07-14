‘Wicked Little Letters’ Sets Streaming Debuts on Netflix in US & UK

The period drama feature film Wicked Little Letters, headlined by Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, hit cinemas earlier this year. Now, just months later, it will hit Netflix in the United Kingdom as part of a StudioCanal first-window deal and also arrive on Netflix in the US.

Note: This was first published on July 2nd, 2024, and has been updated to reflect that Netflix in the US is now due to stream the movie, too.

Directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Jonny Sweet, the movie is set in 1920s Britain during the Suffragette movement. Based on a true story, it depicts two warring neighbors, Edith Swan (played by Colman) and Rose Gooding (played by Buckley), which is set off by Swan and her neighbors beginning to receive profanity-laden letters that sets off a string of events and an intense investigation.

Anjana Vasan (who recently appeared in Black Mirror season 5) co-stars alongside Joanna Scanlan, Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins, and Timothy Spall.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie picked up good reviews across the board from British critics and those elsewhere. Tom Shone for the Sunday Times wrote in their review, “There’s nothing like two of the finest actresses of their generation waging war against each other.”

Wicked Little Letters arrives on Netflix in the UK in July 2024

The movie comes to Netflix via a first window deal Netflix in the United Kingdom now has with StudioCanal, as promoted by Larry Tanz at a production hub tour in Tres Cantos, Spain. Similar deals with other local distributors exist across Europe.

The deal, similar to that of Sony in the US (more on that in a second), means that the movie will come to Netflix UK for a fixed period exclusively. We’ve now learned that Wicked Little Letters will begin streaming on July 26th, 2024.

Will Wicked Little Letters arrive on Netflix in the United States?

While distributed by StudioCanal in the UK, Sony Pictures Classic picked up the US rights.

As you may know, Netflix has had an output deal with Sony Pictures for the entire theatrical slate (and some of their subsidiary titles) since 2022. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen numerous Sony Pictures Classics (SPC for short) titles coming to Netflix in the US, including Shortcomings, The Miracle Club, Freud’s Last Session, Living, and most recently, the Polish animated movie, The Peasants.

We’ve now got confirmation that the US will, in fact, stream the movie around the same time as the UK with it set to premiere on July 27th, 2024.

