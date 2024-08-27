Amy Winehouse Movie ‘Back to Black’ To Make Netflix UK Premiere in September 2024

Back to Black – the biopic on the late and great Amy Winehouse, will be making its way onto Netflix in the United Kingdom as part of a first window deal with StudioCanal.

Marisa Abela had the daunting task of bringing Amy Winehouse, known for hits like Back to Black, Rehab, and Valerie, to life a little earlier this year, with the release of Back to Black coming from director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

There was a huge split in critics’ and audience reviews for the film, with critics rather sour on the depiction of Winehouse and audiences far more engrossed in the retelling of the singer-songwriter’s life. Johnny Oleksinski for the New York Post said in his review, “Perhaps there was a strong movie buried here if the filmmakers had not made so many traditional choices to dull a messy figure for Hollywood.”

Rated R, the movie also stars Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, Juliet Cowan, and Lesley Manville.

An update within the Netflix application states that the movie will be available on Netflix in the United Kingdom from September 12th, 2024. However, according to prior additions from StudioCanal, the movie will likely only remain available for nine months, meaning it will depart next June at the earliest.

Other StudioCanal movies that have made their way onto Netflix so far in 2024 in the United Kingdom include Wicked Little Letters (which also joined Netflix US courtesy of the Sony deal), Baghead, Evil Dead Rise, and Past Lives. Upcoming titles include Paddington in Peru, Sting, and The Outrun.

Will Back to Black be on Netflix in other countries?

In the United States, the movie is distributed by Focus Features (a subsidiary company of NBC Universal), meaning that it will fall under the second window deal with Netflix after first being split between Peacock and Prime Video for the first window. At the time of publishing, the movie was available on Peacock. That Netflix window doesn’t kick in for four years, meaning the movie won’t come to Netflix until 2028 at a minimum.

For more on what's coming up on Netflix in the UK throughout September

