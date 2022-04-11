‘Palomino’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

The team behind The Crown are now prepping a new series for Netflix called Palomino. The female-led thriller series is currently filming and below, we’ll be recapping everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

8 episodes have been commissioned for the first season of the series with Variety first reporting on the show back in February 2022.

Who’s behind Palomino for Netflix?

Jack Lothian is leading the production as writer and will also serve as showrunner.

Lothian been involved in many high-profile TV shows over the years including the incredibly popular ITV series Doc Martin (sadly not on Netflix anymore) and more recently working on Sky One’s Strike Back (again for Left Bank Pictures).

My new show for Netflix kicks off filming in a few months, looking forward to getting back to work and back to blowing things up. https://t.co/eBRXGxaIll — Jack Lothian (@Jack_Lothian) February 9, 2022

Andy Harries, Naula O’Leary, Rob Bullock, Jack Lothian, and Sharon Hughff all serve as executive producers.

Left Bank Pictures, which is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television, also has a number of other projects in the works for Netflix. They’re still working on The Crown which is returning in November 2022. A spinoff of The Crown is also reportedly in the works. They’re also producing The Fuck It Bucket for Netflix.

Lindsay Salt who came over to Netflix from Sky Drama in 2019 serves as the network executive on the project.

What to expect from Palomino

“Palomino will follow Erin Collantes, a British teacher in Spain who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel. In Palomino, a town of secrets, she must fight to clear her name and protect her family.”

We’re told the main character, Erin Collantes, will be a female between 25 and 35 and a POC. According to a cast grid, here’s a little more background on the character:

“Erin’s life is nothing extraordinary. She’s an English heritage subsitute teacher who lives in a gated community in spain with a charming partner and spirited daughter. Her life is quiet and simple. But this life is turned upside down by a violent chance encounter where she lives Palomino, near Barcelona. She survives whist beating the culprit to near death… shame the CCTV was on… they are now in hospital and when out of the coma may spill the beans to the police? Is there more to Erin’s life that she is letting on?”

Erin’s husband will be called Jordi and has been her husband for 2 years.

Harper is Erin’s daughter albeit there are question marks around that fact.

When will production start on Palomino?

Filming was originally planned to run between March and August 2022 although its thought that it hasn’t yet got underway as of April 2022. Filming is taking place in Barcelona.

In the Tweet by Lothian above, he states that filming “kicks off filming in a few months” meaning that summer start seems more likely.

We’ll keep you updated on all things Palomino as and when we get it.