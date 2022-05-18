It’s been over a year since Paradise P.D. season 3 dropped onto Netflix and since then, we know the creators have been hard at work on their new show but will Paradise P.D. be returning for a fourth season? Let’s take a look.

Coming from the creators of Brickleberry, Paradise P.D. first landed on Netflix back in August 2018. We later saw season 2 added in March 2020 and the most recent season in March 2021.

The third season picks up three months following the deep-dish pizza nuclear explosion and pretty much goes downhill from there after.

FlixPatrol reports that season 3 made an impact on the top 10s back in March 2021 but not to the same level as Netflix’s flagship animated series, Big Mouth.

Season 3 featured in the US TV Netflix top 10s for 17 days before dropping out. According to the heat map seen below, the show performs best in regions such as Poland, Iceland, Finland, and Germany.

Has Netflix Renewed Paradise P.D. for a season 4?

Official Renewal Status: Not yet renewed but evidence the series will return

Over a year since season 3 launched on Netflix, we’ve yet to hear officially whether or not the show will return but there are signs the show isn’t quite over yet.

Waco O’Guin responded to a fan asking about the future of the show saying that he’d forgotten all about it.

That’s right! I forgot all about that show. https://t.co/tsqOSU6eqB — Waco O'Guin (@WacoOGuin) March 13, 2022

Since then we got a Tweet on April 18th telling us that we’re going to have our minds blown.

We’re about to blow your minds — Waco O'Guin (@WacoOGuin) April 18, 2022

What’s on Netflix has now seen evidence that Paradise P.D. will return in some form. We’ve been alerted to a casting call for a live-action version of Dusty Marlow voiced by Dana Snyder in the animated version of the show.

The casting call describes Dusty as a “large and sassy former cop who loves cats and snacks.”

It also goes further in what the live-action Dustry will be doing saying “Dusty invites all of his cousins (who look exactly like him) over for a family reunion at his apartment that quickly goes off the rails.”

The casting call does stress that it’s a one-off scene which adds to the animation.

Netflix did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the future show or the fact that we’ll be getting a live-action segment.

Of course, there were plenty of plot threads left wide open come the end of season 3. Looper predicts we may get to see the birth of Kevin’s unborn brother, time travel looniness and how will Paradise rebuild following its destruction.

Beyond Paradise P.D., Roger Black and Waco O’Guin are hard at work on their next big Netflix Original project. Farzar is the name of their next animated project and is described as a sci-fi series about Prince Fichael and his crew fighting evil aliens.

They work with Netflix under an overall deal that was struck in January 2021.

Would you like to see more Paradise P.D. on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.