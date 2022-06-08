‘Farzar’ Netflix Animated Series: Everything We Know So Far

Roger Black and Waco O’Guin are returning to Netflix for their next major project in the form of Farzar, a new sci-fi comedy adult animated show. Here’s the lowdown on what you need to know about the new series with brand new first looks courtesy of Netflix’s Geeked Week.

Best known for Brickleberry and their Netflix series Paradise P.D., Roger Black and Waco O’Guin are the two creatives behind Farzar.

The project was first unveiled back in January 2021 and since then, things have gone quiet with an occasional tease from the creators on social media. Now, as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, we know the 10-episode first season is due to hit Netflix on July 15th, 2022.

As part of Geeked Week, we also got our first look at the series via a new trailer.

What’s Farzar on Netflix about?

Here’s the full synopsis courtesy of Netflix:

“Egotistical human warrior Renzo liberated the planet Farzar from the evil alien Bazarack, and then established a human settlement under a huge dome, becoming the Czar of Farzar. Years later, Farzar is under attack by the evil aliens once again and Renzo’s well-meaning and not-so-bright son Prince Fichael ventures out with his special crew “S.H.A.T.” (Special Hostile Assault Team!), made up of a human-solider-turned-cyborg (Scootie), clashing conjoined twins (Val and Mal), an unhinged scientist (Barry Barris), a highly incapable mutant (Billy) and a mischievous little alien known as a chaos-celot. (Zobo). As they begin their journey to fight the aliens that want to kill/eat them, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.”

Who will be in the voice cast for Netflix’s Farzar?

Kari Wahlgren will appear in multiple roles including voicing Mal and Val. The voice actress is perhaps best known for voicing Jessica in Rick and Morty but has had roles in DC Super Hero Girls and Kung Fu Panda.

will appear in multiple roles including voicing Mal and Val. The voice actress is perhaps best known for voicing Jessica in Rick and Morty but has had roles in DC Super Hero Girls and Kung Fu Panda. Dana Snyder will play Fichael, Bazarack, and Billy in the series. He’s best known for voicing on Code Monkies and Squidbillies.

will play Fichael, Bazarack, and Billy in the series. He’s best known for voicing on Code Monkies and Squidbillies. Lance Reddick will voice Renzo. You’ll be able to catch Reddick in live-action on Netflix’s Resident Evil adaptation.

will voice Renzo. You’ll be able to catch Reddick in live-action on Netflix’s Resident Evil adaptation. David Kaye as Barry Barris. Kaye is perhaps best known for his video game roles such as voicing Clank in Ratchet & Clank but also recently voiced Arishem in Marvel’s Eternals.

as Barry Barris. Kaye is perhaps best known for his video game roles such as voicing Clank in Ratchet & Clank but also recently voiced Arishem in Marvel’s Eternals. Grey Griffin as Flammy. Griffin is a prolific voice actress with well over 650 credits to her name. Some of her most recognizable characters include Fairly Odd Parents!, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Scooby Doo!.

as Flammy. Griffin is a prolific voice actress with well over 650 credits to her name. Some of her most recognizable characters include Fairly Odd Parents!, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Scooby Doo!. Jerry Minor as Scootie. Best known for Comedy Bang! Bang!, Anchorman and Brickleberry.

Other voice actors currently listed to voice in the series includes:

Carlos Alazraqui

Brian Hanby

Luke McQuillan

What does Farzar mean for Paradise P.D. season 4? Well, the answer to that is still yet to be announced officially. We have heard they’re currently casting for some live-action roles in something related to Paradise P.D. which we suspect is season 4 but until we get official word, Farzar is the only project coming from Black and Guin in the near future.

This is one of many adult animated projects Netflix has in development, back in March, we previewed all the currently announced titles in the genre coming up.

Are you looking forward to watching Farzar on Netflix?

Before we go, we’ll leave you with a few more screens of the new series: