Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in December 2022

Welcome to your super early look at the Netflix Originals scheduled to hit the service in December 2022. It’s going to be a big month for new movies and shows so let’s waste no time in seeing what’s coming up on Netflix in the final month of 2022.

Please note: dates marked with an asterisk indicates an official date has yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in December 2022

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Coming to Netflix: December TBD (Expected for December 16th – date subject to change)

Coming from the genius mind of Guillermo del Toro is a new stop-motion animated adaptation of the children’s fairy tale that’s synonymous up until now with Disney.

The movie is described as a darker version of the tale but features a huge voice cast including the likes of Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, and Ron Perlman.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Coming to Netflix: TBD (Expected for December 25th – date subject to change)

One of the upcoming projects set in the Witcherverse is a new limited series that serves as a prequel to the mothership show starring Henry Cavill. It’s set 1,200 years before the events of the main show and will give us the origin story of the very first Witcher.

Declan De Barra serves as showrunner on the new series and among the cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Francesca Mills, Lenny Henry, and Dylan Moran.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Coming to Netflix: December TBD

Note: Not coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom

Netflix is all in on Roald Dahl with the company having acquired the book rights in September 2021 but Matilda has been in development long before this new deal.

Matilda The Musical is an adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning movie that’s being directed by Matthew Warchus with music produced by Tim Minchin.

The special will star Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Coming to Netflix: December TBD

From Timeless Films in the United Kingdom comes this new animated feature film adapting the Charles Dickens classic. It’s been described as a musical adaptation with new original music from Leslie Bricusse.

It was announced alongside a slew of other new animated projects from Netflix being produced across Europe.

Dragon Age: Absolution

Coming to Netflix: December TBD

Netflix has adapted a number of big fantasy video games into anime series whether that be Arcane, Castlevania, DOTA, or even The Witcher.

Next on the docket, is Bioware’s Dragon Age which will drop 6 episodes in December.

Here’s what you can expect:

“- Set in Tevinter, an empire within the Dragon Age universe

– Created in collaboration with BioWare, creators of the Dragon Age video game franchise (winner of over 130+ Game of the Year awards)

– Features an ensemble of new characters inspired by, and authentic to, Dragon Age lore; including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and other special surprises Created by show-runner Mairghread Scott. Produced by Red Dog Culture House.”

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in December 2022

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: December TBD

First arriving on Netflix back in December 2020, we’re now about to head back into the strange world of the Japanese fantasy series Alice in Borderland.

The series continues to adapt the manga it’s based on and sees Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya returning.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

Coming to Netflix: December TBD (Expected December 20th – release date subject to change)

The first of two anime movies set in the expansive world of The Seven Deadly Sins which is exclusively available on Netflix in most regions of the world.

Here’s what you can expect from the first part:

“Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way.”

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.