‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Netflix’s and BBC’s co-production Peaky Blinders now has five seasons under its belt and a sixth is on the way. When will Peaky Blinders season 6 be on Netflix, where is it in production and what can we expect? Let’s take a look.

The fantastic British drama continues to be one of Netflix’s best imports. The 1920’s drama is about a gangster family back in Birmingham, England. The series first airs on the BBC but Netflix stands as the international distributor for the show.

Season 5, which landed on Netflix in the US on October 4th, 2019 and is due to release on Netflix in the UK on April 22nd.

Now let’s dive into what we know so far about season 6 of Peaky Blinders and when we can expect season 6 to drop on Netflix.

What will happen in season 6 of Peaky Blinders?

Caution: spoilers below for season 5 of Peaky Blinders.

Season 5 which consisted of another six episodes sees “the Shelbys grapple with the 1929 stock market crash, Tommy confronts new threats to his power from younger family members and fascist rivals.”

Season 5 left us with a huge cliffhanger after the tempestuous events of the season. Tommy ended the season screaming at his dead wife with a gun pointed to his head before it cuts to black. Will Tommy end up killing himself? His PTSD and series events are clearly taking hold.

We should also find out who ultimately betrayed Tommy but according to the podcast series, Obsessed with Peaky Blinders, we should already be able to work out who it was. Let us know you think it is in the comments below.

DigitalSpy put together their big list of who they suspect may be the traitor.

Beyond that, we should find out more about the Peaky Blinder’s expansion into the United States. Beyond that, we’re fast approaching WW2 in the events with Oswald Mosley becoming more prominent.

When will Peaky Blinder season 6 be on Netflix?

Filming is scheduled to take place for season 6 of Peaky Blinders from February 11th, 2020 according to ProductionWeekly. We also know that filming will be taking place once again in Liverpool and Scotland.

Steven Knight continues his writing and show running for season 6 and for the first time, season 6 is set to see a director return with Anthony Byrne rejoining the project.

Despite the show in production from early 2020, it’s not expected the show will be back on the BBC until at least 2021. This was confirmed on the show’s official BBC podcast.

https://twitter.com/BBCSounds/status/1176532586711212034

Unfortunetely, in March 2020 along with many other Netflix productions, Peaky Blinders shut down production due to the Coronavirus pandemic. What material impact this has on the release date has yet to be seen.

Once again, we’re not expecting to see season 6 of Peaky Blinders until shortly after it concludes airing on the BBC in the United Kingdom. Season 5 came to Netflix on October 4th, 2019 which was roughly three weeks after its UK air date.

An MP's work is never done. All five series of #PeakyBlinders are available now on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and on @Netflix in the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Middle East, most of Europe, South America and more. pic.twitter.com/ankRiqAOKJ — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) November 21, 2019

Netflix in the United Kingdom will eventually get season 6 of Peaky Blinders too but at this point, it doesn’t look like that’ll be the case until 2022 as Netflix has to wait to get the license.

Who will star in Peaky Blinders season 6?

All the main cast members will be back including Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, and Finn Cole.

Whether the deceased cast members including Annabelle Wallis who plays Grace Shelby will return in some form is yet to be seen.

There has been some speculation regarding some rumored castings for season 6 including Julia Roberts. According to DigitialSpy, other well-known celebrities have also wanted to get involved including Samuel L. Jackson, Snoop Dogg and A$AP Rocky.

For now, any casting announcements are purely speculation at this point.

Will there be a season 7 of Peaky Blinders?

It’s been expected that the series will get a seventh season renewal too with Steven Knight telling Birmingham Press Hub, that “we will probably do seven” referring to season 7.

That’s all we have for now about season 6 of Peaky Blinders on Netflix. We’ll keep this post updated as time goes on about more information and of course, the all-important release date.