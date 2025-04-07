‘Pulse’ Season 2 on Netflix: What We Know So Far

Pulse, Netflix’s first medical drama, has gotten off to a strong start. Netflix has yet to renew the series, but after making its way into the top ten lists of 86 countries, there’s a great chance that the renewal will be confirmed sooner rather than later. Here’s everything we know so far about Pulse Season 2 on Netflix.

Pulse is a Netflix Original medical drama created by Zoe Robyn. She is the co-showrunner of the series alongside executive producer Carlton Cuse. The series is the first medical drama produced by Netflix. The executive producers are Zoe Robyn, Carlton Cuse, Bradley Gardner, Emma Forman, Michael Kick, and Kate Dennis.

The series is centered around the lives and careers of the trauma unit at the Maguire Hospital in Miami.

Has Netflix renewed Pulse for a second season?

Netflix has yet to announce a renewal for the second season of Pulse. Early signs, however, point toward a strong opening week for Netflix’s first medical drama, as the series has already reached the top ten lists of 86 countries worldwide. At the time of writing, Pulse is ranked first in 8 countries and second in 25 countries, including the US, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Once we have the viewing data, we’ll have a clearer picture of how likely Netflix is to renew Pulse. For now, thanks to its performance in the top 10 lists worldwide, we’re leaning towards a likely renewal.

Our Renewal Prediction

Leaning Renewal

What can we expect from Pulse Season 2?

There’s plenty to look forward to in a second season of Pulse.

Sam is the new Chief Resident.

After Dr. Cruz told Danny she was being made Chief Resident, the rug was pulled out from underneath the pair when Dr. Patrick Sanchez, the new Chair of Emergency, announced that he was making Dr. Samuel Elijah the new Chief Resident.

Sam is a respected Doctor, and the position was only ever between him and Danny. He has the support of the ER nurses and will likely have the support of many of the other residents and interns. The spotlight will now firmly be on Sam, as not only does he hold a lot of responsibility as Chief Resident, but his appointment is Patrick’s way of stamping his new authority in the ER.

Also, if Sam were to learn that Danny was initially chosen for the position, it could shake his confidence.

Xander vs Patrick?

Xander has a new role as an Attending at the hospital. However, he and Sanchez do not get along. But as the new Chief of Emergency Medicine, Patrick has the power to make Xander’s life a misery. Not to mention, now that Xander has revealed to the board what happened at Kennedy, Sanchez may use that as ammunition to antagonise the new attending.

Danny x Xander?

Despite numerous large bumps in their relationship, Danny and Xander love each other, even if they are no longer together. With Xander now an attending at the hospital, he remains Danny’s boy, which was the source of her anxiety while they were secretly dating and she was pursuing the Chief Residency role.

With the pair continuing to work closely with each other, it will only become more challenging for the pair to stay apart, so it’s inevitable at some point that Danny and Xander will end up back together. Still, it could take for Danny to become an attending for that to happen.

Sophie x Camila?

Sophie’s sexuality hasn’t been revealed in the series as of yet; however, after her interaction with Camila in the last episode and how flustered she was to learn Camila was engaged, it’s evident that Sophie has feelings for Camila.

The pair have grown close as friends throughout the first season, but Sophie’s discovery that her crush is engaged and straight may result in her attempting to push Camila away. Alternatively, we may also see a lot of funny moments between the pair as Sophie gets flustered being around Camila, with the latter not understanding what’s going on. However, nothing ever stays a secret in dramas, so Camila will eventually discover that Sophie has feelings for her.

What now for Tom?

Tom can’t get out of the way of himself as his ego, ambition, and selfishness risked his career after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with his patient, Nia Washington. This revelation has led to the fracturing of his relationship with his mentor, Dr. Soriano, and Nurse Cass, the one person fighting in his corner, to call it quits on their relationship. This is a good opportunity for the surgeon to become a better person and a better surgeon. However, it will take a monumental effort on his part to convince everyone around him that he is changing for the better.

There’s also the question surrounding his relationship with Nia. Will she want to pursue something romantic with him, or will her family attempt to sue the young doctor?

Who are the cast members of Pulse season 2?

We would expect to see the following actors return in Pulse season 2:

Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms.

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips.

Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah.

Jack Bannon as Tom Cole.

Jessy Yates as Harper Simms.

Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan.

Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez.

Justina Machado as Natalie Cruz.

Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez.

Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno.

Nestor Carbonell as Ruben Soriano.

Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein.

Ash Santos as Nia Washington.

J.R. Ramirez as Patrick Sanchez.

When could we see a second season of Pulse on Netflix?

This will depend on how quickly Netflix renews the series and when production can get underway.

Filming for the first season occurred between March 25th, 2024, and July 26th, 2024. After filming ended, it took 8 months and 1 week before Pulse was released on Netflix. If renewal is confirmed and filming is underway this year, we could see Pulse return to Netflix as early as the second half of 2026.

For now, we await confirmation from Netflix.

