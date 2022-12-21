When will ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Arrive on Netflix in 2023?

The sequel to a spin-off to a sequel is about to hit theaters with the return of Puss in Boots. The second movie will be released in theaters on December 21st, 2022 and will be hitting Netflix in 2023 for a period of 10 months in the United States. Here’s the current release schedule for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Directed by Joel Crawford, the movie sees Puss in Boots discovering that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and has only one life left. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

The movie has received generally positive reviews, with the San Fransisco Chronicle calling it “a perfect package of whimsy, sass and sweetness.”

When will Puss in Boots: The Last Wish be on Netflix US?

As part of the first window deal, Netflix struck with Universal and its animation studios in 2021, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will stream on Netflix US in 2023.

The next question is when the “first window” rights have been split between Peacock and Netflix.

The theatrical window for DreamWorks movies thus far has been 70 days (although it was initially thought to be 45 days), so here’s how that works in practice:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be exclusive in theaters from December 21st through March 2023.

It’ll then be available on Peacock for four months.

Then stream on Netflix between July 1st, 2023 and May 2024

Then move back to Peacock for another four months

So, right now, we’re expecting Puss in Boots: The Last Wish to be available on Netflix US in July 2023.

Netflix would also then be expected to receive the movie again in the second window in 2026/27, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Will Puss in Boots: The Last Wish be on Netflix internationally?

Outside the United States, we don’t have solid information on when and if Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will hit Netflix.

We can look at previous DreamWorks movies coming to Netflix to make a few predictions:

Netflix in South Korea will receive the movie around the same time in the US in 2023

Netflix in Canada, Australia, and Japan usually receive new DreamWorks movies around two years after their initial release meaning Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will likely hit in 2025/26.

Will you be watching Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in theaters or waiting for it to head to Peacock or Netflix?