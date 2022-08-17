Queen Latifah Thriller ‘End of the Road’: Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Coming to Netflix this September is an exciting new thriller starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris, End of the Road. We’ve got everything you need to know about End of the Road, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

End of the Road is an upcoming Netflix Original crime thriller movie directed by Millicent Shelton. The story was written by David Loughery (Passenger 57), and the original script was written by Christopher J. Moore (Mi Casa Mi Casa).

Queen Latifah is one of eleven producers on the project representing her own production company Flavor Unit Entertainment. Edmonds Entertainment is represented by producer Tracey Edmonds (Games People Play) and 42’s Ben Pugh (Outisde the Wire).

When is the End of the Road Netflix release date?

Netflix subscribers won’t have to wait that long to watch End of the Road which arrives worldwide on Friday, September 9th, 2022.

What is the plot of End of the Road?

The synopsis for End of the Road is courtesy of Netflix:

After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Who are the cast members of End of the Road?

End of the Road is is the fourth Netflix Original for rap artist and actress Queen Latifah. Most recently Queen Latifah was the on-screen wife of Adam Sandler as Teresa Sugarman in the basketball drama Hustle. She also leaned her voice talents to the animated series Maya and the Three and portrayed Academy Award-winning actress Hattie McDaniel in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood.

Rap artist and Fast & Furious star Ludacris will mark his Netflix debut in an unnamed role in End of the Road.

Frances Lee McCain has been cast as Val. Many people will remember Frances for her roles throughout the 80s such as Lynn Peltzer, the mother of Billy in Gremlins, Stelle Baines, the mother of Marty’s mother Lorraine in Back to the Future, and Ethel McCormack in Footloose. However, End of the Road will be McCain’s Netflix debut.

Below is the full confirmed cast list:

Queen Latifah as Brenda

Ludacris

Beau Bridges

Travis Hammer as Skinny

Keith Jardine as Mace

Jesse Lukeen as Harvey Ruck

Amiee MacKenzie as Lucy

Frances Lee McCain as Val

Tabatha Shaun as Shelby

Aaron Valentine as Zach

Efrain Villa as Pepe Ochoa

Mychala Lee as Kelly Freeman

What is the movie runtime?

It has been confirmed that the runtime for End of the Road is 89 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

It has been confirmed that the movie is R rated in the US. In the UK this would be a parental rating of 15.

When and where did the production take place?

Filming took place in Summer 2021, starting on June 14th, 2021 eventually ending on August 6th, 2021.

The shooting for End of the Road took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States.

Are you looking forward to the release of End of the Road on Netflix?