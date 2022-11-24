‘Record of Ragnarok’ Season 2 Netflix Release Scheduled Announced

The first season of Record of Ragnarok had the series off to a blistering start on Netflix. With many more bouts yet to be fought between mankind and the gods, the anime has been renewed for a second season. Part 1 of season 2, which consists of ten episodes, will arrive in January 2023.

Record of Ragnarok is a Netflix Original fantasy-action anime series (although it technically comes from Warner Bros. Japan) and an adaptation of the manga publication of the same name by authors by Shinya Umeura and Takumi Fukui. The series is produced by Graphinica who worked on anime such as Hellsing, Wonder Momo, and Another World.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 20/10/2021)

News that the Record of Ragnarok has been renewed for a second season was announced on the anime’s official website.

The Winners and Losers Thus Far

*SPOILERS BELOW*

Of the thirteen bouts, we’ve only seen three fights so far. The Gods have won two bouts against mankind, and enter the fourth round with a 2-1 lead.

Round 1

Winner: Thor | Loser: Lu Bu

Round 2

Winner: Zeus | Loser: Adam

Round 3

Winner: Kojiro Saski | Loser: Poseidon

More Fights to Come

*SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2*

The fourth round has just begun, which will see the god Hercules take on one of the most infamous serial killers in history, Jack the Ripper.

Future fights to look forward to are;

Round Five – Raiden Tameemon vs Shiva

Round Six – Buddha vs Zerofuku

As only a limited number of chapters from the manga have been published, we don’t know which human combatants will be fighting which gods.

When is the Record of Ragnarok season 2 Netflix release date?

Thanks to the official Record of Ragnarok website, we can confirm that the first batch of episodes of season 2 will arrive in January 2023. Episodes 1-10 will be available to stream on January 26th, 2022.

An official teaser for season 2 was released earlier in 2022.

A brand new trailer has been released for the second season. The trailer also revealed that episodes 11-15 will be released sometime later in 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching the second season of Record of Ragnarok on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!