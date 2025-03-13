Netflix Shelby Van Pelt ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ Adaptation: What We Know So Far

Netflix is adapting Shelby Van Pelt’s novel Remarkably Bright Creatures. Filming is underway, and the film will star Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, and Colm Meaney. Here’s everything we know so far.

First announced in August 2024, Netflix is adapting Shelby Van Pelt’s novel, Remarkably Bright Creatures. Olivia Newman, who previously directed the 2022 summer hit Where the Crawdads Sing, will direct Remarkably Bright Creatures. This will be Newman’s second feature film on Netflix, as she previously directed the sports drama First Match.

Who is behind Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures?

Night Owl and Anonymous Content are producing the film. Bryan Unkeless and Peter Craig are the producers representing Night Owl, and David Levine represents Anonymous Content.

As for executive producers, Alyssa Rodrigues for Night Owl and Tony Lipp for Anonymous Content. Meanwhile, Erika Hampson, Olivia Newman, Alisa Tager, and Shelby Van Peltare, the author of Remarkably Bright Creatures, are also listed as executive producers.

What is the plot of Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures?

Netflix has provided a logline for Remarkably Bright Creatures:

“Tova, an elderly widow, forms an unlikely friendship with the curmudgeonly Marcellus – a giant pacific octopus that lives at the aquarium where she works. Unbeknownst to Tova, Marcellus is on a mission to solve a mystery that will heal the widow’s heart and lead her to a life-changing discovery.”

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures?

Netflix has confirmed an ensemble cast for Remarkably Bright Creatures: Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Kathy Baker (The Ranch), Beth Grant (Little Miss Sunshine), Sofia Black (Single Drunk Female), Joan Chen (Didi), and Sally Field (Lincoln).

Sally Field will play the role of Tova and is currently the only cast member whose role has been revealed.

What is the production status of Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Remarkably Bright Creatures has been ongoing since March 3rd, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The shoot is reportedly short and will end by April 15th, 2025.

When will Netflix release Remarkably Bright Creatures?

Netflix has yet to announce a release window for Remarkably Bright Creatures. However, given that filming is taking place in the first half of 2025, we would expect to see the film premiere on Netflix sometime in 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching Remarkably Bright Creatures on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!