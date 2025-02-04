Medical K-Drama ‘Resident Playbook’ is Coming to Netflix in April 2025

It’s been over three years since Hospital Playlist ended. Fans of the K-drama are still sad that it isn’t returning. However, there’s good news: after a series of delays, the spin-off Resident Playbook is on its way to Netflix in April 2025.

Resident Playbook is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original medical drama series and spin-off of the beloved K-drama Hospital Playlist. The series is directed by Lee Min Soo (Heartbeat) and written by screenwriter Kim Song Hee (Reply 1998, Hospital Playlist).

The series was initially scheduled to be released on Netflix in July 2024. However, the series was postponed due to mass resignations in South Korea’s medical field. However, during Netflix’s Korean 2025 Slate, the streaming service revealed that Resident Playbook will be released in April 2025.

Netflix didn’t post the release date, but TVN has confirmed that the series will begin airing on April 12th, 2025.

There will be a total of 16 episodes, with brand-new episodes will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.

What is the plot of Resident Playbook?

Netflix has released a short logline for Resident Playbook;

“This spin-off of Hospital Playlist showcases the intense but heartfelt lives of OB-GYN residents learning the ropes at Jongno Yulje Medical Center.”

We expect a more detailed synopsis of the K-drama soon.

Who are the cast members of Resident Playbook?

Five confirmed leads are in Resident Playbook: Go Young Jung, Shin Shi Ah, Kang Yoo Seok, Jung Joon Won, and Han Ye Yi.

For Netflix, Go Young Jung previously starred in Sweet Home as Park Yu Ri, Naksu in Alchemy of Souls, and Choi Yoo Jin in The School Nurse Files.

Shin Shi Ah is one of the five leads in her first TV drama role since 2018. The actress is known for starring in The Witcher: Part 2, The Other One.

Kang Yoo Seok was last seen on Netflix in the dystopian sci-fi series Black Knight. He has also appeared as a guest or supporting character in shows such as Start-Up and Mystic Pop-Up Bar.

Jung Joon Won most recently appeared in Believer 2, reprising his role as Kang Duk Cheon. His last TV role was in the Netflix K-drama A Model Family.

Lastly, Han Ye Ji will make her acting debut in Resident Playbook.

The supporting cast has been confirmed as follows;

Lee Bong Ryun.

Lee Chang Hoon as Ryu Jae Hwi.

Lee Hyun Kyun.

Seo Yi Seo as Park Jun Seok.

Son Ji Yoon.

Jung Woon Sun as Joo Young.

What is the production status of Resident Playbook?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming took place between mid-November 2023 and Late May 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Resident Playbook on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!