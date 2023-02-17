‘Ricky Gervais: Armageddon’ to Stream on Netflix Globally in 2024

Ricky Gervais has revealed his next major stand-up special is coming to Netflix exclusively in 2024, while if you want to see it in person, you can do so throughout 2023.

Titled Ricky Gervais: Armageddon, this will be the British comedian’s third major stand-up special following Humanity, released in 2018, and, more recently, SuperNature in 2022.

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature was released in May 2022 to generally positive reviews but attracted widespread controversy for jokes on trans issues which has also landed fellow Netflix comic Dave Chappelle in hot water.

The special featured in the Netflix TV top 10s in at least 28 countries, featuring in the Netflix UK top 10s for 11 days. The special also won the Best Stand-Up Show at the National Comedy Awards.

Now, Gervais is back with his next special landing exclusively at Netflix.

Netflix signed an output deal with Gervais in 2019, with the final season of the recent National Television Awards-winning series After Life and Supernature coming to Netflix following that deal.

According to Gervais in a live stream in 2020, the streaming giant has signed up for at least two additional projects: Armageddon and a yet-to-be-announced series.

Gervais confirmed Ricky Gervais: Armageddon would be landing on Netflix globally at some point in 2024 on Twitter saying:

“Loads of people who couldn’t get tickets asking me if #Armageddon will be on Netflix. The answer is Yes! I will continue touring it throughout 2023 and then it will stream on Netflix around the world in 2024.”

Tickets for the tour, taking place across the United Kingdom, have mostly sold out, although there’s select availability in locations such as Manchester, Bournemouth, and Newcastle.

Although not producing as many stand-up specials as it once did, Netflix is still working with some of the top comedians in the world. They’re working with Chris Rock (in Netflix’s first live show in its history), Bert Kreischer, Mae Martin, Tom Segura, Hannah Gadsby, and Ali Wong, among others, on future specials.

Are you looking forward to the new Ricky Gervais special on Netflix?