‘Ridley Jones’ Season 2 Sets November 2021 Netflix Release Date

The global Netflix release date for Ridley Jones season 2 has been set for November 2nd, 2021.

First added to Netflix on July 13th, 2021 globally, the series is one of many that’s being produced by Chris Nee who holds an extensive overall deal with Netflix. Brown Bag Films is the studio behind the series who are also prepping Karma’s World for release on October 15th.

Chris Nee, known for Doc McStuffins, is also working on Ada Twist, Scientist season 2, Spirit Rangers, and Dino Daycare.

Since Ridley Jones‘s debut on Netflix, it went on to appear in the US top 10 TV series list for 4 days before dropping out. The kid’s top 10 list went online after the debut of Ridley Jones although it’s gone on to spend 13 days in that top 10 list for the US and 17 days in the United Kingdom.

The series is notably one of the kids series trialing adding full episodes onto YouTube to generate interest. The first episode has since gone onto accumulating 20 million views on YouTube with the second full episode only managing to pull in 637,000 views as of the time of publishing.

Season 2 of Ridley Jones was first confirmed on September 30th for release in November 2021. Since then, it’s been announced that all of season 2 will drop on Netflix globally on November 2nd, 2021.

Whether there’ll be a season 3 of Ridley Jones is unknown but given the series was likely given an upfront episode order, it’s highly possible.

Brown Bag Labs has also posted on its blog to announce the new season teasing an “action-packed” season 2 and provided the first screenshot of season 2.

Are you excited for season 2 of Ridley Jones? Let us know in the comments down below.