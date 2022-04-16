Rob Lowe Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to boost its output of comedy content, Netflix has teamed up with Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe to develop a new comedy series called Unstable, which will tell the story of a socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father.

The series, which was announced in April 2022, is produced by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco, who will presumably be the head writer as well. No director has been attached to the project as of writing.

Netflix Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta commented on Unstable:

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen. The three of them – and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities – are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Unstable:

What’s the plot of Unstable?

Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as a socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster.

Who is cast in Unstable?

As said above, the two main stars of the series are Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe.

Rob Lowe is currently starring in and producing season three of 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star. Lowe is also currently working on his upcoming Netflix biopic film called Dog Gone.

John Owen Lowe is a writer, producer, and actor, who starred in Fox legal comedy The Grinder alongside his father as well as in Netflix film Holiday In The Wild.

How many episodes will be in Unstable?

It is currently unknown how many episodes will be in Netflix’s Unstable or how long will their duration be, although comedy series do usually have 30 minutes per episode.

What’s the production status of Unstable?

Netflix’s Unstable is currently in pre-production with filming starting in June 2022 in Los Angeles. Production is intended to wrap in September 2022 according to Production Weekly.

What’s the Netflix release date of Unstable?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Unstable, but considering its June 2022 filming start, we can probably expect only a 2023 release date. Mid-2022 is what we’d say.