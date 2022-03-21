Netflix’s ‘Extraction 2’: Filming Ends & Everything We Know So Far

Netflix’s biggest movie to date, Extraction, is returning with a sequel! Chris Hemsworth will be returning to reprise his role as Tyler Rake, and filming is already over. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Extraction 2, including casting news, production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

As Netflix’s most successful Original movie ever, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a sequel would be in the works. With over 99 million households tuning in to stream the movie, it even outshone the likes of Bird Box, Murder Mystery, and 6 Underground.

Sam Hargrave will return to direct the sequel, along with the Russo Brothers who are executive producers on the movie. However, only Joe Russo is credited with writing the story.

What is the production status of Extraction 2?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 21/03/2022)

Extraction 2 was originally scheduled to begin filming in Sydney, Australia but due to Covid restrictions production was moved to Prague, Czech Republic.

Chris Hemsworth also confirmed on his Instagram account that filming would begin in late November 2021.

As of March 19th, 2022, filming on Extraction has come to an end and is now currently in post-production.

What is the plot of Extraction 2?

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. Tasked with extracting a family who is at the mercy of a Georgian gangster, Tyler infiltrates one of the world’s deadliest prisons in order to save them. But when the extraction gets hot, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team to Sydney, in order to get revenge.

Who are the cast members of Extraction 2?

When the sequel for Extraction was announced it was confirmed that Chris Hemsworth would be returning to reprise his role as Tyler Rake.

It has also been confirmed that actor Adam Bessa (Mosul), will be returning to reprise his role as Yaz. Meanwhile, actress Rayna Campbell (Maleficent: Misstress of Evil) who previously starred in Extraction as a radio tech of Nik’s crew has now been given the named role of Ruthie.

Georgian model and actress Tinatin Dalakishivili joins the cast as Ketevan. Producer and actor Patrick Newall previously starred in an unnamed mercenary role in Extraction, will now play the role of Seb.

Dato Bakhtadze (Wanted) will play the role of Avtandil.

When is Extraction 2 coming to Netflix?

With the film now in post-production, we could be waiting several months before the Netflix release.

One of Netflix’s big-budget summer releases is The Gray Man, which means there will be less pressure for Extraction 2 to fill what was previously a blockbuster-less Summer.

We’re still waiting for Netflix to confirm the release date, but we expect Extraction 2 to drop in the latter half of 2022, most likely in the Fall.

Are you looking forward to the release of Extraction 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!