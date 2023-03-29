‘Sanctuary’ Japanese Netflix Sports-Drama: Coming to Netflix in May 2023

A new Japanese sports drama centered around the fascinating world of Sumo wrestling is coming to Netflix in May 2023. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Sanctuary, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Sanctuary is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original drama directed by Kan Eguchi, and written by Tomoki Kanazawa. Daisuke Fujita is the executive producer behind the project, with Slow Tide as the production studio on the series.

When is the Sanctuary release date?

The first season of Sanctuary will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, May 4th, 2023.

What is the plot of Sanctuary?

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

A man who is driven to the edge of a cliff and believes that money, a woman, and fame are all buried in the ring, And goes up to a sumo rikishi.

What is Sumo wrestling?

A national treasure of Japan, Sumo is a full-contact sport where two opposing wrestlers (or Rikishi) attempt to throw the other outside of a circular ring, or by forcing the other to touch the ground with any other part of the body except for the soles of their feet.

One of the oldest sports in Japanese history, its origin is deep-rooted in ancient Japanese agricultural rituals but was also a popular form of entertainment in the Emporer’s court. In later years, after the influence of the Emporer was lost to the warlords of Japan, Sumo fighting became a form of military combat training for the Samurai. The sport once again became popular in the courts of some of the warlords, in particular, Oda Nobunaga.

Today, the sport maintains its deep roots in tradition and adheres to a strict set of principles that all Sumo wrestlers must follow. The regimented lifestyle of the wrestlers requires them to live in sumo training stables known as Heya.

Who are the cast members of Sanctuary?

Chase Yi has been cast in the role of Bagari. He previously played the role of Zhang Fei in the Netflix film Dynasty Warriors.

Koyuki has been cast in an unnamed role, but will reportedly play the role of someone’s Wife, most likely Bagari’s.

Shôta Sometani has been cast in an unnamed role but is reportedly playing one of the Sumo wrestlers.

Pierre Taki has been cast in an unnamed role, but will reportedly play the role of a Master.

The remaining cast members are;

Kimiko Yo (Departures)

Gorô Kishitani (Returner)

Katsuya Maiguma (Shoplifters)

Akira Nakao (Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla)

Wataru Ichinose (Gintama Live-Action the Movie)

Takashi Sasano (Departures)

So Kaku (Kamen Rider Zero-One)

Kei Kobayashi (Metropolis)

Suzuki Matsuo (Tokyo Tower: Mom and Me, and Sometimes Dad)

Daichi Kaneko (Ossan’s Love)

Nobuko Sendô (White Snake Entertainment)

Rio Teramoto (Girl Gun Lady)

Kitarô (Kamen Rider Kuuga)

Kazuya Yoshii (Dragonball Super)

When and where did filming take place?

Filming reportedly started on January 8th, 2022. It’s unclear how long the film schedule was, but the series production had reportedly entered post-production by February 26th, 2023.

All of the filming took place in Tokyo, Japan.

