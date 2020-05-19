‘The Sinner’ Season 3 Netflix Release Schedule

The Sinner has returned for a third season on USA Network and in most regions, season 3 of The Sinner is coming to Netflix over the next few months. Here’s a look at when season 3 of The Sinner will be on Netflix in the UK, the United States and other regions in 2020 and beyond.

USA Network‘s anthology crime series looks at ordinary people who commit brutal crimes.

The first season arrived on USA Network back in August 2017 and quickly arrived on Netflix, more on that in a minute. Season 2 was quickly renewed and premiered on USANetwork a year later in August 2018.

What you need to know before watching The Sinner season 3

Season 3 started on USANetwork on February 6th with another planned 8 episodes wrapped up on the network on March 26th, 2020.

The headline casting announcement for the new season was Matt Bomer joining the cast. The star is most known for his recent recurring role on American Horror Story but also you probably know him from White Collar which sadly left Netflix back in 2018..

Bill Pullman was also confirmed to return for the third season

Get ready for a new chapter of #TheSinner. @MattBomer joins Bill Pullman for the third season of the critically acclaimed series. https://t.co/oq4oPp8dv5 pic.twitter.com/cHhj4mPOWf — The Sinner (@TheSinnerUSA) March 6, 2019

Jessica Biel is returning for the third season but so far, she’s only announced she’d be working as a producer. She hasn’t ruled out a starring role, however.

In terms of story, it’ll be following Detective Harry Ambrose once again as he begins a new investigation that should be a routine one but turns out to be one of the most dangerous he’s ever encountered.

In July 2019, Chris Messina who appeared recently in HBO’s Sharp Objects joined the cast.

Now let’s move onto the third season of The Sinner and when it’ll be on Netflix.

When will The Sinner be available on Netflix in regions where it’s an original?

For the majority of countries outside of the United States, The Sinner is considered a Netflix Original. That means Netflix exclusively distributes the show in these regions.

These regions are currently set to get The Sinner season 3 added on June 19th, 2020.

Another June update: The Sinner s3 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 19 June. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 18, 2020

When will The Sinner season 2 & 3 be on Netflix US?

Netflix in the United States sadly has to wait a little longer than those outside the US. Season 2 of The Sinner arrived in August 2019.

If the series contract gets renewed every August, we could see the series as early as August 2020. If we have to wait a year afterward we could see it as late as August 2021.

Hopefully, the answer is somewhere in between but for now, that’s our best guess.

Note: this article is going to be updated over time as we learn more about season 3 and its release schedule.

Are you looking forward to catching season 3 of The Sinner on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.