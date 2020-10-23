Are Seasons 1-4 of ‘The Good Doctor’ on Netflix?

The Good Doctor is soon returning for its fourth season on ABC with Freddie Highmore once again returning as Shaun Murphy working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Are you able to watch the medical drama on Netflix anywhere in the world though? Let’s take a look.

Medical dramas have been rather stagnant on network television with few new shows debuting in the genre but generally, they’re rather so-so. It continues ABC’s reign at being the network with the best medical dramas with their headline title, Grey’s Anatomy, now heading into its 17th season.

The Good Doctor is slightly different and is a breath of fresh air in the space that began airing back in 2017. Based on the Korean series of the same name, the show stars Freddie Highmore who is mostly known for his series Bates Motel (which is streaming on nearly every region at this point).

Why isn’t The Good Doctor on Netflix US?

Although Netflix has picked up a handful of ABC shows in the past few years, The Good Doctor hasn’t been among them and will continue that fashion.

In the United States, ABC is owned by Disney who has a partial stake in Hulu where it opts to put most of its shows by default unless a separate arrangement can be made.

In the case of The Good Doctor, no arrangement has been made meaning that Hulu remains the only subscription service currently carrying the show.

In the longterm, the show could be licensed out but in recent years, Disney/ABC has only chosen to do that with free streaming services like IMDbTV.

Other Netflix Regions Availability for The Good Doctor

Much like the United States, no Netflix region has managed to secure the first season or subsequent seasons of The Good Doctor. In most countries cases, alternative arrangements have been made.

For example, in the United Kingdom, the series is exclusively available on NowTV.

Since our last update in 2018, Crave in Canada has picked up the license to seasons 1 through 3 of The Good Doctor.

In Australia since our last update, the series has gone to Amazon Prime Video.

Is the original Korean series on Netflix?

The original Korean series that the new Western series is based on is available on Netflix and quite a few regions. According to Unogs, the series is available on Netflix in Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, France, Greece, and many others.

Will you be seeking alternative methods of watching The Good Doctor or will you hang onto the hope of Netflix adding it? Let us know down below.