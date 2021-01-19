‘Bates Motel’ Leaving Netflix in February 2021

Just in case you thought the big licensed removals from Netflix were over for a bit, we’ve unfortunetely got bad news for you. All five seasons of the excellent A&E series Bates Motel are leaving Netflix US in February 2021.

The 3-time Emmy nominated series from A&E is among the best shows the network has ever produced. Based on the characters from Psycho, the series featured the talents of Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore as a mother and son duo with a rather strange relationship.

The series ran on A&E between 2013 and 2017.

We’ve known for quite some time that Bates Motel would be departing Netflix but that day has finally come with all five seasons set to leave Netflix US on February 20th, 2021.

Netflix has been streaming Bates Motel in some form since 2014 in the US with season 1. New seasons then released every year thereafter (normally releasing in February) with the final fifth season dropping on Netflix on February 21st, 2018.

That means Netflix has held the NBC Universal (the company that distributes the show) license for the lifetime of the show plus three years in this instance.

For international Netflixers, you’ve already seen the removal of Bates Motel. In fact, it was February 2020 when all five seasons left in locations such as the United Kingdom.

Where is Bates Motel streaming next?

Given the distributor, smart money would be the show heading to Peacock (which is owned by NBC Universal) but as of January 19th, 2021 that has yet to be confirmed. We’ll keep you posted should another provider announce they’re picking up the series.

If you want to see what else is leaving Netflix in February 2021, check our leaving schedule for the month. Aside from your usual movie circulation, we’re also set to see the majority of the Power Rangers library depart.

Will you miss Bates Motel once it leaves Netflix in February 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.